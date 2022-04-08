Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucy Walker from Dobbs Ferry, New York, and the BGNW Marlins has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill beginning in the fall of 2023.

I’m incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill!! I chose UNC for the combination of elite athletics and amazing academic opportunities. A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me pursue my dreams. I can’t wait to be a Tar Heel!! GO HEELS!

A junior at Dobbs Ferry High School in New York, Walker swims year around for the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester (BGNW). She specializes in mid-distance freestyle, as well as the IM and breaststroke. At the 2021 Speedo East Winter Junior Championships, she made the B final for the 200 yard free, swimming 1:49.55, and the C final for the 200 yard IM, swimming 2:02.02, a personal best. She also swam the 100 free with a time of 51.21, also a personal best.

In November, she took third place in the 200 yard free with a time of 1:49.05, a personal best, and second place in the 100 yard free with a time of 51.39 at the New York State Federation Girls Swimming Championship in Ithaca, New York. At the 2021 Senior Mets Summer Long Course Championships in Long Island, she swam 57.75 in the 100 meter free and 2:04.69 in the 200 meter free, both personal bests.

Compared to UNC’s best times from the 2021-2022 season, Walker’s current lifetime bests would have ranked her 5th in the 100 freestyle, 3rd in the 200 freestyle, 4th in the 500 freestyle, 6th in the 200 backstroke, 4th in the 200 breaststroke, and 3rd in the 400 IM.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.43r

100 free – 51.21

200 free – 1:49.05

500 free – 4:59.13

100 back – 59.13

200 back – 2:02.51

100 breast – 1:06.86

200 breast – 2:17.18

200 IM – 2:02.02

400 IM – 4:24.90

Walker will join Maren Conze in UNC’s class of 2027.

