Versatile Ava Muzzy (2023) Offers Verbal Commitment to UNC

Ava Muzzy from Roanoke, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina’s class of 2027. She will join the Tar Heels a year after her older sister, All-American Emma Muzzy, graduates from ACC rival NC State.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of North Carolina! Thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for getting me to this point. Go Heels🐏💙”

A junior at Cave Spring High School, Muzzy is the reigning VHSL 3A state champion in the 200 IM and 500 free. At the 2021 Virginia Class 3 Swimming and Diving State Championships last February, she led off the 3rd-place 200 medley relay (25.75), won the 200 IM (2:01.11), won the 500 free (4:54.78), all with lifetime-best times. She also anchored the runner-up 200 free relay (23.38).

Muzzy swims year-round with the Virginia Gators under head coach Ned Skinner. She is a 4-time Virginia Swimming Age Group Swimmer of the Year with Winter US Open cuts in the 100 fly and 200 IM and Winter Juniors qualifications in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM.

A month after her three PBs at high school states, Muzzy competed at Virginia Swimming’s Short Course Senior Championships and added best times in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 400 IM, finishing top-6 in the 200 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM and 9th in the 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.91

200 breast – 2:17.42

200 IM – 2:01.11

400 IM – 4:18.34

200 back – 2:00.05

100 back – 57.56

50 back – 25.75

500 free – 4:54.78

200 free – 1:50.28

Muzzy will join the Tar Heels’ class of 2027 with Maren Conze.

