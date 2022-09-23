Multi-Olympic Gold Medalist Emma McKeon Nearly Retired In 2012

Emma McKeon of Australia has one of the heftiest resumes in the history of swimming. At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the Wollongong native became her nation’s most successful athlete at a single Games. This year she added the honor of becoming the most decorated athlete in Commonwealth Games history.

But these accolades almost didn’t happen, as McKeon recently told The Guardian she nearly quit swimming altogether after not making the Australian Olympic team for the 2012 Games in London.

Finishing 7th in the women’s 100m freestyle at the Aussie 2012 Olympic Trials, McKeon’s time of 54.35 rendered the future star just .10 shy of making the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team. Traveling to London to watch her brother, now-retired David McKeon compete, McKeon had to watch from the stands as the Aussie women’s relay ultimately won the gold medal.

“I was really upset after [missing out on London], and then I actually stopped swimming not long after the trials.

“I knew I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I didn’t want to wait another four years, so I was like, ‘I’ll just stop.” (The Guardian)

Deciding to submit to her calling to go back to the pool, McKeon earned redemption in spades, taking home four golds and two bronze medals at the 2012 Commonwealth Games. That helped fuel the Griffith University star’s stellar 2016 Olympic Games performances, where she snagged 4 medals, including gold as a member of the Dolphins’ 400m free relay.

Flash forward to this year and McKeon reportedly once again considered stepping away from her aquatic domain.

Coach Michael Bohl told reporters in Birmingham that the star had finished her public health degree and “had to make a decision whether she would choose that path of work or whether she still had competitive ambitions in the pool.”

“She had three months out of the water, we just didn’t know what she was going to do.” (Nine.com)

For McKeon, who is in a relationship with fellow Aussie Commonwealth Games swimmer Cody Simpson, the sprint ace weighed the impact on her mental health when considering her options.

Said Bohl, “It’s hard when you have such a good meet, it’s hard to back up again. It’s not physical, it’s mental. You have to be in the right mental headspace to front up again. She thought about the pros and cons and in the end felt like she still had some improvement.” (Nine.com)

McKeon once again found herself back in the water, opting out of this year’s World Championships but stealing the spotlight big-time at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. All told, McKeon raced her way to a remarkable 8 medals, including individual golds in the women’s 50m free and 50m fly along with a monster haul of 4 relay gold medals.

Speaking from a coach’s perspective regarding the next Olympic Games, Bohl said “I still believe she has a little bit of improvement as well. She’s accepted the challenge of going on to Paris and seeing what she can do at the next Olympics.”