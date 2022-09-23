WATCH: 2022 Texas Men Orange & White Intrasquad (All Race Videos)

SwimSwam took a trip down the road in Austin, Texas to the Texas men’s annual Orange & White intrasquad, which always has fast, suited, in-season times for mid-September. This year did not disappoint, with 2 meet records falling (1000 free, 200 free) and another 2 meet records nearly falling, the winning times each coming within .1 (200 back, 500 free). See event lineup & winning times below:
- 0:00 Orange & White Introduction
- 0:26 100 Back (C. Foster, 46.07)
- 1:20 100 Breast (C. Corbeau, 52.56)
- 2:20 100 Fly (C. Crane, 46.85)
- 3:15 1000 Free (D. Johnston, 8:49.13 **MEET RECORD**)
- 3:41 200 Free (L. Hobson, 1:32.50 **MEET RECORD**)
- 5:22 50 Free (D. Krueger, 19.54)
- 5:52 200 IM (C. Foster, 1:42.94)
- 7:47 200 Fly (C. Crane, 1:45.46)
- 9:40 100 Free (D. Krueger, 42.78)
- 10:29 200 Back (C. Foster, 1:41.76)
- 12:19 500 Free (L. Hobson, 4:16.48)
- 16:46 200 Breast (C. Corbeau, 1:54.72)
- 18:49 200 Free Relay (Orange, 1:8.90)
ORANGE & WHITE MEET RECORDS:
100 Back – Ryan Harty, 45.49
100 Breast – Caspar Corbeau, 51.99
100 Fly – Jack Conger, 45.43
1000 Free – David Johnston, 8:49.13
200 Free – Luke Hobson, 1:32.50
50 Free – Joseph Schooling/Daniel Krueger, 19.32
200 IM – Carson Foster, 1:42.37
200 Fly – Joseph Schooling, 1:41.77
100 Free – Daniel Krueger, 41.99
200 Back – Austin Katz, 1:41.68
500 Free – David Johnston, 4:16.45
200 Breast – Caspar Corbeau, 1:53.78
200 Free Relay – 1:17.93
Hobson and Johnston are like the second coming of Berens and Walters. The duo are on a tear!
46.07 100 back is a PB for Carson. Previous best was set at OHSAA state.
Seems like he might be swimming himself onto the 400 Medley Relay.