WATCH: 2022 Texas Men Orange & White Intrasquad (All Race Videos)

SwimSwam took a trip down the road in Austin, Texas to the Texas men’s annual Orange & White intrasquad, which always has fast, suited, in-season times for mid-September. This year did not disappoint, with 2 meet records falling (1000 free, 200 free) and another 2 meet records nearly falling, the winning times each coming within .1 (200 back, 500 free). See event lineup & winning times below:

  • 0:00 Orange & White Introduction
  • 0:26 100 Back (C. Foster, 46.07)
  • 1:20 100 Breast (C. Corbeau, 52.56)
  • 2:20 100 Fly (C. Crane, 46.85)
  • 3:15 1000 Free (D. Johnston, 8:49.13 **MEET RECORD**)
  • 3:41 200 Free (L. Hobson, 1:32.50 **MEET RECORD**)
  • 5:22 50 Free (D. Krueger, 19.54)
  • 5:52 200 IM (C. Foster, 1:42.94)
  • 7:47 200 Fly (C. Crane, 1:45.46)
  • 9:40 100 Free (D. Krueger, 42.78)
  • 10:29 200 Back (C. Foster, 1:41.76)
  • 12:19 500 Free (L. Hobson, 4:16.48)
  • 16:46 200 Breast (C. Corbeau, 1:54.72)
  • 18:49 200 Free Relay (Orange, 1:8.90)

ORANGE & WHITE MEET RECORDS:

100 Back – Ryan Harty, 45.49

100 Breast – Caspar Corbeau, 51.99

100 Fly – Jack Conger, 45.43

1000 Free – David Johnston, 8:49.13

200 Free – Luke Hobson, 1:32.50

50 Free – Joseph Schooling/Daniel Krueger, 19.32

200 IM – Carson Foster, 1:42.37

200 Fly – Joseph Schooling, 1:41.77

100 Free – Daniel Krueger, 41.99

200 Back – Austin Katz, 1:41.68

500 Free – David Johnston, 4:16.45

200 Breast – Caspar Corbeau, 1:53.78

200 Free Relay – 1:17.93

TexasFan
27 minutes ago

Hobson and Johnston are like the second coming of Berens and Walters. The duo are on a tear!

PFA
1 hour ago

46.07 100 back is a PB for Carson. Previous best was set at OHSAA state.

PK Doesn't Like His Long Name
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

Seems like he might be swimming himself onto the 400 Medley Relay.

