Molly Hebzynski Named Assistant Coach At Oakland University

ROCHESTER, Mich. – On Monday, Oakland University Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving along with Head Coach Mitch Alters announced the addition of Molly Hebzynski as Assistant Coach to the Golden Grizzlies’ program.

“The addition of Molly to our staff is a huge gain for our team, department, and campus. Her strong ability to communicate and passion for the sport was evident in the hiring process,” said Alters, “I look forward to watching her work with our student-athletes and build upon our success here at OU.”

Hebzynski comes to Oakland from the University of Northern Colorado where she was a volunteer assistant coach while completing her Master’s after a stellar swim career of her own at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, her home state.

“I am beyond excited to be joining the staff at Oakland University,” said Hebzynski, “The program has a rich history of tradition and excellence. After my initial call with Head Coach Mitch Alters, I knew it was the place for me. There is so much community and pride in being a Golden Grizzly and I’m honored to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to working with the fantastic student-athletes, staff, and administration.”

The Golden Bears finished third in the WAC Championships last February in Pharr, Texas with five top-three performances as Hebzynski aided in overseeing a team that has posted 189 personal bests from blue and gold student-athletes in the 2021-2023 seasons.

During that time, Northern Colorado boasted 11 NCAA qualifying standards, 83 swims qualifying for the CSCAA National Championships, and 92 all-time marks in program history.

Hebzynski spent two years after graduating from St. Cloud State working as a Marketing Coordinator in Minneapolis before returning to the pool deck full-time as Head Developmental Coach at Minnetonka Swim Club, before making her way to the University of Northern Colorado.

“I also want to express my appreciation to the Northern Colorado coaching staff and athletes for providing me with a wonderful two years and creating an environment that allowed me to grow and thrive as a person and a coach,” said Hebzynski.

Hebzynski graduated from UNC in 2023 with a Master’s in Sport and Exercise Science, Social Psychology of Sport and Physical Activity to capitalize off a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication Advertising from St. Cloud State University in 2017.