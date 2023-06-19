Chris Carter Joins Davidson Swim & Dive Staff As Assistant Coach

Courtesy: Davidson Athletics

Chris Carter is joining the Davidson swimming and diving coaching staff as assistant coach, head coach John Young announced today.

Carter comes to Davidson after most recently serving as an assistant coach at Missouri, where he helped the Tigers to five top-25 NCAA team finishes.

“This is a stars-have-aligned hire for the ‘Cats,” said Young. “Chris is an extraordinary coach, not just in his ability to guide swimmers to more impressive performances, but especially in his gift for connecting deeply with scholar-athletes. As he has done throughout his accomplished career, I have no doubt that Chris will help our Wildcats find joy in the sport while developing capacities for lives of leadership and service. I am delighted to welcome him to Cannon Pool!”

At Missouri since 2019, Carter helped the Tigers finish as high as 16th in the NCAAs. During his tenure, nine athletes earned All-America honors, 42 qualified for NCAAs, three won SEC championships and 18 qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. Carter worked extensively with upper middle distance and distance swimmers, and those under his tutelage achieved 46 top-10 times. He trained multiple NCAA scorers and international team qualifiers and a four-time Serbian national champion. He assisted with all groups and athletes through the week and served as the recruiting coordinator for the 2020-23 high school classes.

“I am so excited to join the Davidson swimming and diving family,” said Carter. “I’m incredibly grateful to work with such multi-talented student-athletes, alongside Coach Young and the rest of the staff. I can’t wait to get started!”

Prior to his stint at Missouri, Carter served on the coaching staff at William & Mary, where he was an assistant coach (2012-2015), associate head coach (2015-2019) and interim head coach (summer, 2019). He served as the primary distance coach, recruiting coordinator and academic liaison and helped the Tribe win seven Colonial Athletic Association team titles (5 men, 2 women), set 120 school records and win 102 individual and relay CAA championships. He coached four CAA Swimmers of the Year, eight CAA Rookies of the Year and six U.S. Olympic Trials qualifiers. In 2016, Carter was named National Rising Assistant Coach of the Year by CollegeSwimming.com.

Carter began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia Southern (2010-12).

Carter graduated from the University of Georgia in 2010 with a degree in Health and Physical Education and earned a Master’s in Sport Psychology from Georgia Southern in 2012.