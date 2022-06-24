Mixed Free Relay Prelims Lineups: Deplano On Italy Team Despite COVID Diagnosis

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups for the preliminary heats of the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay have been released. Notably, there are more entries in this race than other relays due to the fact that countries with no swimmers meeting FINA qualifying times are allowed to bring a maximum of two male and two female swimmers.

The United States will be bringing in Drew Kibler on a 4×100 freestyle relay for the first time, after he was not put in the prelims and finals lineups of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay due to COVID-19 protocols. He will be joined along Ryan Held, who clocked a 46.99 on the men’s 4×100 free relay; Erika Brown, and Kate Douglass.

Leonardo Deplano will be leading off for Italy’s team. This comes despite the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days before World Championships started, and did n0t race any other relays or individual events.

Ruslan Gaziev is the only person on Canada’s prelims squad that raced the 100 free individually, as Josh Liendo, Penny Oleksiak, and Kayla Sanchez are missing. For the Australian team, the two male swimmers, Zac Inerti and William Yang, swam individually, while the two female swimmers of Meg Harris and Leah Neale did not.

Full Lineups:

Heat 1:

0. Guam (Poppe, Lee, Santos, Ko)

New Zealand (Clareburt, Swift, Edwards, Littlejohn) Israel (Frankel, Polonsky R., Polonsky, L., Daria Golovaty) Seycehlles (Bachmann M., Soukup, Bachmann S., Elizabeth) Vietnam (Nguyen Q., Hguyen H., Vo, Le) Chinese Taipei (Wang K., Wang H., Hsu, Huang) Singapore (Tan, Mohamed, Quah, Lim) Latvia (Feldbergs, Bobrobs, Maluka, Nikitina) Thailand (Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Pholjamjumrus, Srisa-Ard) Northern Mariana Islands (Akimaru, Batallones, Thompson, Tenorio)

Heat 2:

0. United States (Held, Kibler, Brown, Douglass)

Maldives (Hussain, Sausan, Ahmed, Ibrahim) Uganda (Kabuye, Namutebi, Mukalazi, Meya) Grece (Bilas, Meladinis, Drasidou, Ntountounaki) Netherlands (Pijnenburg, Puts, Giele, Steenbergen) Sweden (Hanson, Eliasson, Astedt, Junevik) Mongolia (Batbayar, Batbayar, Enkh-Amgalan, Gunsenorov) Canada (Gaziev, Acevedo, Ruck, MacNeil)

Heat 3:

0. Australia (Incerti, Yang, Harris, Neale)