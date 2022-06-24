Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mixed FR Relay Prelims Lineups: Now Out Of Isolation, Deplano On Italian Team

Comments: 8

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The lineups for the preliminary heats of the 4×100 mixed freestyle relay have been released. Notably, there are more entries in this race than other relays due to the fact that countries with no swimmers meeting FINA qualifying times are allowed to bring a maximum of two male and two female swimmers.

The United States will be bringing in Drew Kibler on a 4×100 freestyle relay for the first time, after he was not put in the prelims and finals lineups of the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay due to COVID-19 protocols. He will be joined along Ryan Held, who clocked a 46.99 on the men’s 4×100 free relay; Erika Brown, and Kate Douglass.

Leonardo Deplano will be leading off for Italy’s team. This comes despite the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days before World Championships started, and did n0t race any other relays or individual events.

Ruslan Gaziev is the only person on Canada’s prelims squad that raced the 100 free individually, as Josh Liendo, Penny Oleksiak, and Kayla Sanchez are missing. For the Australian team, the two male swimmers, Zac Inerti and William Yang, swam individually, while the two female swimmers of Meg Harris and Leah Neale did not.

Full Lineups:

Heat 1:

0. Guam (Poppe, Lee, Santos, Ko)

  1. New Zealand (Clareburt, Swift, Edwards, Littlejohn)
  2. Israel (Frankel, Polonsky R., Polonsky, L., Daria Golovaty)
  3. Seycehlles (Bachmann M., Soukup, Bachmann S., Elizabeth)
  4. Vietnam (Nguyen Q., Hguyen H., Vo, Le)
  5. Chinese Taipei (Wang K., Wang H., Hsu, Huang)
  6. Singapore (Tan, Mohamed, Quah, Lim)
  7. Latvia (Feldbergs, Bobrobs, Maluka, Nikitina)
  8. Thailand (Kaewsriyong, Wongcharoen, Pholjamjumrus, Srisa-Ard)
  9. Northern Mariana Islands (Akimaru, Batallones, Thompson, Tenorio)

Heat 2:

0. United States (Held, Kibler, Brown, Douglass)

  1. Maldives (Hussain, Sausan, Ahmed, Ibrahim)
  2. Uganda (Kabuye, Namutebi, Mukalazi, Meya)
  3. Grece (Bilas, Meladinis, Drasidou, Ntountounaki)
  4. Netherlands (Pijnenburg, Puts, Giele, Steenbergen)
  5. Sweden (Hanson, Eliasson, Astedt, Junevik)
  8. Mongolia (Batbayar, Batbayar, Enkh-Amgalan, Gunsenorov)
  9. Canada (Gaziev, Acevedo, Ruck, MacNeil)

Heat 3:

0. Australia (Incerti, Yang, Harris, Neale)

  1. China (Hong, Wang, Lao, Ai)
  2. Morocco (Boutouil, Hamouchane, Khiyara, El Barodi)
  3. Brazil (Assuncao, Santos, Balduccini, Tomanik)
  4. Great Britain (Whittle, Richards, Anderson, Hope)
  5. Italy (Deplano, Miressi, di Pietro, Tarantino)
  7. Tanzania (Mhini, Fugo, Temba, Saliboko)
  8. South Korea (Hwang, Lee, Jeong, Hur)
  9. Hong Kong (Ho, Lim, Cheng, Cheng)

8
Miss M
1 hour ago

Just realised the headline sounds like Deplano has just tested positive and is swimming anyway. Maybe better: Fresh out of COVID isolation, Deplano on Italian team.

Troyy
2 hours ago

The US’s heats team is Held Kibler Brown Douglass. I would’ve thought they’d keep Held for the final.

Ress Brooks Curzan Huske for the final?

Australian team for the final is probaby Chalmers Cartwright Wilson O’Callaghan

Verram
2 hours ago

Interesting they’re swimming the guys who finished first and second at Aussie trials .. will kyle Chalmers be deployed for finals ?

Sub13
Reply to  Verram
2 hours ago

Presumably because Kyle and Cartwright had the best splits in the men’s relay.

I am certain they will use Kyle in the final

Joel
Reply to  Sub13
2 hours ago

I’m worried about making the final. We should be ok in theory

jamesjabc
2 hours ago

No live thread??

Oceanian
Reply to  jamesjabc
2 hours ago

Hate this when it happens.

