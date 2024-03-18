Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri’s Karolina Bank Earns Trials Cut During Time Trial Alone In 1:10.22 100 Breast

March 18th, 2024 Club, News

2024 COLUMBIA SPRING SECTIONALS

After just missing the 100 breast Olympic Trials cut in the official 100 breast at Columbia Sectionals, Missouri’s Karolina Bank swam the event alone on the final night of competition swimming to a 1:10.22, under the cut of a 1:10.29.

Bank won the official 100 breast at Sectionals in a 1:10.62, swimming a personal best by a second as she came into the meet seeded as a 1:11.65. After missing the time on Saturday, she time trialed it Sunday night, alone, earning the cut. The swim is also her first Olympic Trials cut.

Bank had the whole pool behind her on Sunday as she raced to the qualifying time.

The Missouri sophomore competed short course yards at the beginning of the month for the team in an attempt to earn an NCAA invite as she swam a 59.97 in the 100 breast. It took a 59.75 in the event to earn an invite on line 37, while Bank was the #41 seed.

Other time trial highlights:

