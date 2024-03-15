15 Year Old Sydney Schoeck Earns 1st Olympic Trials Cut With 2:12.31 200 Backstroke

2024 Columbia Spring Sectionals

March 14-18, 2024

Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO

MM “Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

LCM (50 meters)

Highlighting the first night of competition at Sectionals in Missouri was 15 year old Sydney Schoeck who won the women’s 200 backstroke in a 2:12.31. That earned Schoeck her first Olympic Trials cut as the cut stands at a 2:13.59. Schoeck had a previous best time of a 2:13.95 from last summer’s NCSAs. Schoeck is also close to the 100 back cut with a best time of a 1:02.66 while the cut stands at a 1:01.89.

16 year old Hayden Gibson also earned her first Trials cut swimming to second place in a 2:13.28. Gibson came into the meet with a best time of a 2:15.45 from Summer Juniors.

After just missing the Trials cut at NCSAs last summer, Missouri freshman Alex Ochsenbein highlighted the men’s side of the competition winning the 200 breast in a 2:14.75. The cut stands at a 2:15.99 and he swam a 2:16.19 at NCSAs in July. Missouri teammate Logan Ottke was 2nd in a 2:19.78.

Also under a Trials cut tonight was Louisville commit Avery Karl who swam a 25.65 in the 50 free, under the cut of a 25.69. Karl has been faster than the cut previously back in August 2022 as she swam a 25.54 then at Summer Juniors but today’s swim was within the qualifying period as that did not open until November 30, 2022. Finishing behind Karl was Sierra Smith who swam a 25.72, a new best time.

Karl also earned another swim on the night swimming to a 26.92 in the 50 fly. Kylee Sullivan was 2nd in a 27.73.

The final winner on the women’s side was Jenna Gogel who swam to a 2:37.56 in the 200 breast finishing ahead of Holley Dennis who swam a 2:39.00. Gogel swam to a best time as her previous best was a 2:39.88. Gogel will head to Nebraska fall.

On the men’s side, Andrew Baklanov swam to a personal best winning the 200 back in a 2:02.96, faster than his old best of a 2:03.48 from last July’s Columbia Sectionals. Missouri’s Mikolaj Malec was 2nd in a 2:03.74

The men’s 50 free was a tight race. 16 year old John Thumann had the final touch as he swam a 23.13 to finish just ahead of 18 year old Ian Everett who tocued in a 23.15. Thumann was faster than his old best time of a 23.45. The Trials cut stands at a 22.79. Everett, an Indiana commit, also swam a best time.

The 50 fly was also a tight race as Josh Allen swam a 24.50 to finish ahead of Ben Patton who swam a 24.58.