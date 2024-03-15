15 Year Old Sydney Schoeck Earns 1st Olympic Trials Cut With 2:12.31 200 Backstroke

2024 Columbia Spring Sectionals
- March 14-18, 2024
- Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO
- MM “Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”
- LCM (50 meters)
Highlighting the first night of competition at Sectionals in Missouri was 15 year old Sydney Schoeck who won the women’s 200 backstroke in a 2:12.31. That earned Schoeck her first Olympic Trials cut as the cut stands at a 2:13.59. Schoeck had a previous best time of a 2:13.95 from last summer’s NCSAs. Schoeck is also close to the 100 back cut with a best time of a 1:02.66 while the cut stands at a 1:01.89.
16 year old Hayden Gibson also earned her first Trials cut swimming to second place in a 2:13.28. Gibson came into the meet with a best time of a 2:15.45 from Summer Juniors.
After just missing the Trials cut at NCSAs last summer, Missouri freshman Alex Ochsenbein highlighted the men’s side of the competition winning the 200 breast in a 2:14.75. The cut stands at a 2:15.99 and he swam a 2:16.19 at NCSAs in July. Missouri teammate Logan Ottke was 2nd in a 2:19.78.
Also under a Trials cut tonight was Louisville commit Avery Karl who swam a 25.65 in the 50 free, under the cut of a 25.69. Karl has been faster than the cut previously back in August 2022 as she swam a 25.54 then at Summer Juniors but today’s swim was within the qualifying period as that did not open until November 30, 2022. Finishing behind Karl was Sierra Smith who swam a 25.72, a new best time.
Karl also earned another swim on the night swimming to a 26.92 in the 50 fly. Kylee Sullivan was 2nd in a 27.73.
The final winner on the women’s side was Jenna Gogel who swam to a 2:37.56 in the 200 breast finishing ahead of Holley Dennis who swam a 2:39.00. Gogel swam to a best time as her previous best was a 2:39.88. Gogel will head to Nebraska fall.
On the men’s side, Andrew Baklanov swam to a personal best winning the 200 back in a 2:02.96, faster than his old best of a 2:03.48 from last July’s Columbia Sectionals. Missouri’s Mikolaj Malec was 2nd in a 2:03.74
The men’s 50 free was a tight race. 16 year old John Thumann had the final touch as he swam a 23.13 to finish just ahead of 18 year old Ian Everett who tocued in a 23.15. Thumann was faster than his old best time of a 23.45. The Trials cut stands at a 22.79. Everett, an Indiana commit, also swam a best time.
The 50 fly was also a tight race as Josh Allen swam a 24.50 to finish ahead of Ben Patton who swam a 24.58.