McKendree Scorches NCAA DII Record in Men’s 400 Medley Relay (3:07.11)

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 3

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA DII: 3:07.38 – Queens (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens, 2017)
  • Meet: 3:07.38 – Queens (Pijulet, Fedyna, Kusch, Dreesens, 2017)

Podium:

  1. McKendree – 3:07.11 *NCAA DIVISION II RECORD**
  2. Drury – 3:07.31
  3. Lewis – 3:08.46
  4. Indy – 3:08.57
  5. Findlay – 3:09.44
  6. Tampa – 3:09.53
  7. Colorado Mesa – 3:10.31
  8. Missouri S&T – 3:10.36

In a thrilling race from start to finish, McKendree touched out Drury to win the 400 medley relay national title for the second year in a row, but this time with a new NCAA Division II and championship meet record.

Patryk Rozenek (46.35), Filipe Pinheiro (52.04), Jackson Lustig (45.85), and Tyson Upton (42.87) combined for 3:07.11, erasing Queens from the record books. The Royals’ Paul Pijulet, Rostyslav Fedyna, Marius Kusch, and Dion Dreesens had gone 3:07.38 to win the title in 2017.

Seven years later, both McKendree and runner-up Drury came in under Queens’ mark.

Rozenek put McKendree out front with a 46.35 leadoff backstroke. Drury’s Davi Mourao split 51.19 on the breaststroke but Pinheiro handed off to Lustig with a .18 lead. Alejandro Villarejo gave Drury the lead on the first 50 of the butterfly, but Lustig took over at the 300.

It was a battle of the freshmen on the freestyle leg. Drury’s Yuri Cabral outsplit Upton, 42.77 to 42.87, but it wasn’t enough to close the distance.

McKendree won by .20, with both teams undercutting Queens’ record.

  McKendree, 2024 NCAA Division II Championships Drury, 2024 NCAA Division II Championships Queens (NC), 2017 NCAA Division II Championships
Back Patryk Rozenek, 46.35 Viktor Khnykin, 47.38 Paul Pijulet, 46.68
Breast Filipe Pinheiro, 52.04 Davi Mourao, 51.19 Rostyslav Fedyna, 52.20
Fly Jackson Lustig, 45.85 Alejandro Villarejo, 45.97 Marius Kusch, 45.55
Free Tyson Upton, 42.87 Yuri Cabral, 42.77 Dion Dreesens, 42.95
  3:07.11 3:07.31 3:07.38

 

