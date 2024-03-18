Sydney Schoeck Drops Over 5 Seconds To Win 200 IM In 2:18.12 to Close Columbia Sectionals

2024 COLUMBIA SPRING SECTIONALS

15 year old Sydney Schoeck earned another win in Columbia as she touched first in the women’s 200 IM in a 2:18.12 to win by over three seconds as Hayden Gibson swam a 2:21.32 for 2nd. Schoeck’s swim was a huge best as her previous best was a 2:23.35 from Summer 2022 NCSAs. Schoeck also won the 200 back and 400 IM at the meet, notably earning at Olympic Trials cut in the 200 back.

Missouri’s John Watson swam to a win in the men’s 200 IM touching in a 2:05.53, about two seconds off the Trials cut. Teammate Matthew Mortenson was 2nd in a 2:06.71. Watson was just off his best by less than three-tenths that he swam prior to arriving at Missouri this fall.

Missouri had a 1-2 finish in the women’s 100 free as Zara Zallen led the way in a 56.72 while Sierra Smith swam a 56.97. Zallen’s best is 55.90 from 2022. Zallen also finished 2nd in the 50 breast swimming a 32.97 to finish behind Holly Dennis who swam a 32.89.

16 year old John Thumann won the men’s 100 free in a 51.44, a best time as his previous best was a 52.27 from last July. Ian Everett was 2ned in a 51.71, less than two-tenths off his best. Everett is an Indiana commit.

The final night of competition featured two stroke 50s, the 50 breast and 50 back. Isabelle Ackley won the women’s 50 back in a 28.88 and was slightly faster in prelims with a 28.84. Ashley Gill was 2nd in a 29.17. Mikolaj Malec led the way in the men’s 50 back in a 26.77 finishing ahead of Gage Johnson (27.09).

After winning the 100 and 200 breaststrokes earlier in the meet, earning Trials cuts in both, Missouri’s Alex Ochsenbein won the men’s 50 breast in a 28.62. Trey Clervi was 2nd in a 29.34.