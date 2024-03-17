Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Missouri Freshman Alex Ochsenbein Earns 1st Olympic Trials Cut With 1:01.97 100 Breast

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

March 16th, 2024 Club, News

2024 COLUMBIA SPRING SECTIONALS

  • March 14-18, 2024
  • Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO
  • MM “Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Day 2 Recap

After just missing the men’s 200 breast Olympic Trials cut, Missouri’s Alex Ochsenbein earned the cut in the 100 breast swimming to a win in a 1:01.97. The cut stands at a 1:02.19. He dropped over a second in his swim as his previous best was a 1:03.04 from June 2023. Missouri teammate Logan Ottke was 2nd in a 1:03.14.

16 year old Whitaker Steward also highlighted the night winning the 400 free in a 3:58.78. The Trials cut is a 3:55.59. Whitaker notably earned his first Trials cut on night 1 swimming to a win in the 1500 free. Steward dropped over three seconds off his best time as he had never been under the 4:02 mark before. He won the event tonight by over five seconds as teammate Ellis Crisci was 2nd in a 4:04.24.

Matthew Judkins battled it out with Matthew Ross in the 200 fly. Judkins earned the win in a 2:04.23 touching just ahead of Ross who touched in a 2:04.64. Judkins is headed to Missouri this fall.

16 year old John Thumann was in a tight race in the 100 back with Nate Thomas. Thumann earned the win in a 57.16 while Thomas was 2nd in a 57.24. Thumann swam a best by almost a second as his previous best was a 58.11.

After winning the 200 free last night, 24 year old Molly Gowans won the 400 free in a 4:20.74. Gowans’ best time of a 4:11.55 is from 2018 Canadian Trials. Nora Lee Brown was 2nd in a 4:24.09, and she will head to Kenyon this fall.

Missouri’s Karolina Bank swam to a win in the 100 breast swimming a 1:10.62 to finish almost a second ahead of teammate Holly Dennis who swam a 1:11.45. Dennis was slightly faster in prelims with a 1:11.34 then.

Just missing the Trials cut was Isabelle Ackley who swam to a 1:02.05 in the 100 back as the cut stands at a 1:01.89. That was a huge best time for the FGCU commit as her previous best was a 1:04.80 from this past July. Ackley will be welcomed to FGCU this fall after also progressing in the 100 back this season dropping from a 53.59 to a 52.72 in the SCY version of the event. Hayden Gibson was 2nd in a 1:03.45.

16 year old Hannah Renaud won the 200 fly in a 2:18.86 to win by almost three seconds as Emma Belk was 2nd in a 2:20.69. Renaud dropped about five seconds as her previous best was a 2:23.47 from Summer NCSAs.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!