Missouri State Concludes 2021 Slate With Drury

Queens Men, Women Lead Mid-Season Division II Swimulator Rankings Queens University of Charlotte, the 5x defending NCAA Division II national champions, lead in both the women’s and men’s Swimulator rankings mid-2021-22.

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Dec. 15-19, 2021 There are a few dual meets this week, including a C-USA matchup between FIU and Marshall.

2018 NCAA Champion Diver Brooke Schultz Transfers to South Carolina Brooke Schultz completed her academic work at Arkansas this week, and she will now transfer to South Carolina for graduate school.

Cornell Athletics Practice, Competition Interrupted by Omicron Variant A rapid increase in new cases of COVID-19, combined with evidence of the Omicron variant on campus, has ground in-person activities at Cornell to a halt.

Canadian Olympic Trials Finalist Ben Loewen Commits To University of Toronto Loewen, who is coming off a breakout performance at the Ontario Junior International meet, will join his hometown Varsity Blues for the 2022-23 season.

Puerto Rico Record-holder Emma Guglielmello Verbals to Texas A&M Magnolia Aquatic Club’s Emma Guglielmello has made a verbal commitment to Texas A&M for the 2023-24 school year.

Cornell Women’s Swimming & Diving Welcomes Eileen Bringman as Assistant Coach Bringman joins the Big Red women’s swimming and diving staff after spending the last 10 years coaching on both the high school and club scenes.