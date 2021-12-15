Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links, How To Watch The 2021 Short Course World Championships

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a one-year delay, the FINA Short Course World Championships will run for the first time in three years from Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena beginning Thursday, with the competition spanning six days through next Tuesday (Dec. 16-21).

Find everything you need to follow along with the competition below.

START TIMES

Preliminary sessions will run at 9:30 am local time in Abu Dhabi, and finals will be at 6:00 pm. Abu Dhabi is nine hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. Check out when that is in some major time zones below:

  • Local/Abu Dhabi: Prelims – 9:30 am, Finals – 6:00 pm
  • Eastern Time: Prelims – 12:30 am, Finals – 9:00 am
  • Central Time: Prelims – 11:30 am, Finals – 8:00 am
  • Pacific Time: Prelims – 9:30 pm (previous night), Finals – 6:00 am
  • Central European Time: Prelims – 6:30 am, Finals – 3:00 pm
  • Australian Eastern Time: Prelims – 4:30 pm, Finals – 1:00 am (next day)

HOW TO WATCH

There will be several live streaming options for viewers around the globe.

European fans can turn to Eurovision Sport’s All Aquatics‘ stream, which has teamed up with British Swimming to feature Andy Jameson and Jazz Carlin commentating each finals session live.

For American viewers, finals sessions will be available to stream on the Olympic Channel (via NBC Sports), while Canadians can turn to the ever-reliable CBC Sports stream.

Both the U.S. and Canadian streams only have the finals sessions listed. For those interested in watching the prelims, Eurovision Sport will feature the “world feed” during the heats, which will likely not include commentary.

For fans in other regions around the world, check out where you can stream the meet as listed by FINA here.

LIVE RESULTS

Live results will be on Omega Timing, and the “entries book” (AKA psych sheets) can be found there as well.

Official start lists for each event will be listed on Omega prior to each session (Day 1 prelims lists are already out).

PREVIEWS

To get a firm grasp on who’s competing and what races to watch out for at the meet, check out SwimSwam’s discipline-by-discipline previews, which can be found on our SC Worlds event channel here.

