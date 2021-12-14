British Swimming Teams Up With Eurovision For SC Worlds Live Stream

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SCM (25m)

British Swimming has teamed up with Eurovision Sport to provide a live streaming option for the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships for European viewers.

British Swimming’s commentary duo of Andy Jameson and Jazz Carlin will be covering each finals session live on the Eurovision Sport’s All Aquatics stream, while all prelims sessions will stream from the world feed on the platform (likely without any commentary).

Jameson and Carlin also commentated together for the British Olympic Trials in April.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for us to bring supporters of our athletes yet another step closer to the amazing performances they produce in the pool,” said British Swimming CEO Jack Buckner.

“We’re always interested in innovative ways in which we can service our aquatics audience with top-quality content and access, and we’re delighted to be one of the National Federations working with Eurovision to bring British Swimming fans this festive festival of racing.”

Streaming is expected to be available for American viewers on the Olympic Channel (via NBC Sports) and Canadian viewers on CBC Sports, along with a host of other options for fans around the globe as listed by FINA here.

Prelims for the meet will run at 9:30 am local time in Abu Dhabi, which is 12:30 am ET and 9:30 pm PT (the night prior). Finals will be at 6:00 pm local, 9:00 am ET and 6:00 am PT.

The competition will run for six days, from Thursday, Dec. 16 to Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.