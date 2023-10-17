Minnesota Rolls To Sweep of South Dakota, Women Take Down Nebraska

Minnesota vs South Dakota vs Nebraska

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – The 2023-24 Minnesota swimming and diving season began Friday evening with assertive wins over South Dakota and Nebraska. The women outscored their conference foes, 226-74, and the Coyotes, 238-62, while the men took down USD, 237-56.

The women were victorious in 12 of 14 events, while the men took first place in all 14 events.

“This was a very nice start to the year for us in all aspects,” said Minnesota head coach Kelly Kremer . “Both teams dove and swam very well, our first-year students were very good in their first meet, and on the swimming side, we raced with a lot of the details we have been working on the first several weeks of this season. We have so much work ahead of us, but this was a really good start.”

Senior Megan Van Berkom led the way for the women with three individual wins, while freshman Davide Harabagiu had four total victories for the men, including two individual.

In the diving well, Vivi Del Angel came out on top in the women’s 1-meter (324.95) with freshman, Elna Widerstrom , coming in second (304.85). Minnesota swept the women’s 3-meter dive with strong performances by Megan Phillip (281.90), Addie Albrecht (276.95) and Widerstrom (275.90). On the men’s side, YuTong Wang and Drew Bennett went one-two, respectively, in both events. Wang had a strong start to his Gopher career, scoring 379.15 in the 1-meter and 433.30 in the 3-meter.

Van Berkom took home individual wins in the 200 fly (1:58.66), 200 breast (2:17.19) and 400 IM (4:15.63). Freshman Morgan Thomas had two individual wins in the 50 free (23.15) and 100 free (50.92), while also contributing to a winning 400 free relay time of 3:25.30 alongside Hannah Cornish , Mina Kaljevic and Indy Jongman .

Cornish was also a member of the winning 200 medley relay team with Paula Rodriguez Rivero , Ava Goodno and Ava Yablonski . Rodriguez Rivero and Yablonski each picked up an individual win of their own in addition to their relay. Paula won the 100 back with a time of 55.92, while Ava captured the 100 fly with a time of 54.99.

In distance, freshman Katie McCarthy made her Gopher debut by sweeping the 1000 free (9:58.64) and the 500 free (4:53.81). Faith Johnson was the last Gopher woman to win an individual event, grabbing first in the 200 back with a time of 2:02.15.

The men saw ten different individuals with their respective events. Harabagiu took the crown in the 100 back (48.52) and 100 free (45.08), while also assisting in the winning 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Bar Soloveychik secured wins in both distance events, picking up where he left off last season. He swam the 1000 free in 9:27.38, followed by the 500 free in 4:32.45.

It was a strong meet for men’s newcomers. Transfers Neil Simpson and Joe Rudd each won one event, with Simpson taking the 100 breast (56.67) and Rudd taking the 200 breast (2:03.33). Freshmen Tyler Hansen won the 200 free (1:39.62) with classmate Ryan Slonac coming out victorious in the 400 IM (4:04.07).

The men also saw victories from Kaiser Neverman in the 50 free (20.57), Desmon Sachtjen in the 200 back (1:49.64), Tommy McCarthy in the 100 fly (49.57) and William Christenson in the 200 fly (1:48.01).

The Gophers will be back in action this weekend as they head to Dallas for a two-day dual meet versus SMU.

Courtesy: South Dakota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Joaquin Contreras-Fallico moved into the Coyote Top 10 in two different events and South Dakota swimming and diving teams combined for 13 top three finishes in a double dual with Minnesota and Nebraska on Friday inside Freeman Aquatic Center.

Contreras-Fallico, a freshman, moved into the Top 10 in the 100 back and 200 back following fourth-place finishes in each event. He now sits fifth all-time in the 200 back at 1:51.30 and eighth all-time in the 100 back in 50.23.

Taylor Buhr , a sophomore, placed second in the 200 breast in 2:18.49, a time that is a little over a second slower than her school record. She added a third-place finish in the 100 breast in 1:05.50.

South Dakota school record holders Emily Kahn and Zachary Kopp each finished second in the 50 free as Kahn touched in 23.76 and Kopp finished in 20.76. Both swimmers came back in the very next event the 100 free as Kopp, a fifth-year senior, was third in 46.53 and Kahn, a junior, fourth in 52.70.

Jacob Carlson , a newcomer to the Coyotes this season, posted a runner-up finish in the 100 fly in 51.03. The senior also placed fourth in the 100 free in 47.19.

Jack Berdahl , the school record holder in the 100 breast, placed second in the event in 56.83 seconds. He was fourth in the 200 breast in 2:07.35.

Keegan Henning , a senior, was third in the 1000 free in 9:58.74 and Gabbie Ahrendt , a freshman, was third in the 200 free in 1:54.54.

The South Dakota foursome of Adam Fisher , Berdahl, Carlson and Kopp placed third in the 200 medley relay in 1:30.56.

The Coyote women quartet of Sara Mayer , Kahn, Ahrendt and Skyler Leverenz finished second in the 400 free relay in 3:29.78.

Mayer, a sophomore, was fourth in the 100 fly (56.65) while Matthew Sorbe , a fellow sophomore, was fourth in the 500 free in 4:46.51.

Freshman diver Charlie Matthews recorded third-place finishes in both diving events, scoring 212.35 on the one-meter board and 209.70 on the three-meter board.

The Coyotes stay in Minnesota for Saturday’s Summit League dual against St. Thomas, staring at 10:30 a.m. inside Anderson Poll in St. Paul.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska swimming and diving team defeated the South Dakota Coyotes, 177-120, and fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 74-226, in their season opener in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday night.

JoJo Randby and Giulia Marchi both took home first-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle, respectively. Randby topped her competition by nearly a whole second with a time of 1:04.07. Sydney McCracken finished in sixth-place and Amelia Riggott finished in eighth in the 100 breaststroke. Marchi swam an impressive time of 1:52.58 to take the title in the 200 freestyle. Lexi Kucera came in seventh-place and Beatrix Tanko finished 10th.

The Nebraska 200 medley relay team started the night off strong for the Huskers. Randby, Tanko and Marchi teamed with Sarah Barton to finish third with a time of 1:46.11.

Sophomore Gena Jorgenson posted a second-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:08.81. Minnesota freshman Katie McCarthy took the title with a sub-ten minute finish (9:58.64). Caterina Bisiacchi took fourth for the Huskers (10:31.45).

Minnesota senior Megan Van Berkom racked up three first-place finishes for the Golden Gophers in the 200 butterfly (1:58.66), 200 breaststroke (2:17.19) and 400 IM (4:15.63). Freshman Katie McCarthy also posted two first-place and a second-place finish for the Gophers.

On the one-meter dive, freshman Abby Baxter earned a third-place finish with a 279.90. Kelsey Clairmont finished in fourth (277.55). Minnesota sophomore Vivi Del Angel topped the leaderboard with a score of 324.95.

On the three-meter dive, Baxter finished fourth (273.40) and Clairmont finished fifth (268.75).

The Huskers finish the weekend off in Ames, Iowa with a dual against the Iowa State Cyclones tomorrow, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

