Josh Liendo on Setting Goals After 2023 NCAA Season: “Now I know what I want”

FLORIDA VS. VIRGINIA
- Friday, Oct. 13, 2023
- Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- Gainesville, Florida
- SCY (25 yards)
- All races uploaded to SwimSwam
- Results on MeetMobile: “UF vs. VIRGINIA”
- Editor’s note: everyone is wearing practice suits, including pros.
After having one NCAA season under his belt, Josh Liendo feels he has a better handle on yards swimming and what he’s capable of in the”bathtub”. This includes targeting Caeleb Dressel‘s legendary Florida and NCAA records, one of which (100 Free) Liendo scared last season.
Records are meant to be broken. Go Josh!
He has a shot at 100FR/100 Fly, but that 17.6 in the 50 seems out of reach. I know someone will eventually break it, but it still just seems ridiculous.
Met him on my son’s recruiting trip last month. Just a very nice kid. I’m a fan!