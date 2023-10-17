Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Josh Liendo on Setting Goals After 2023 NCAA Season: “Now I know what I want”

After having one NCAA season under his belt, Josh Liendo feels he has a better handle on yards swimming and what he’s capable of in the”bathtub”. This includes targeting Caeleb Dressel‘s legendary Florida and NCAA records, one of which (100 Free) Liendo scared last season.

Long Strokes
13 minutes ago

Records are meant to be broken. Go Josh!

96Swim
47 minutes ago

He has a shot at 100FR/100 Fly, but that 17.6 in the 50 seems out of reach. I know someone will eventually break it, but it still just seems ridiculous.

Swimmy Jimmy
1 hour ago

Met him on my son’s recruiting trip last month. Just a very nice kid. I’m a fan!

