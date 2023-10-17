Purdue Women Power Past Notre Dame; Fighting Irish Top Boilermakers In Men’s Meet

Purdue vs Notre Dame

October 13, 2023

South Bend, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Courtesy: Purdue Athletics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Five Boilermakers were victorious in a pair of individual events and the women finished at least 1-2 in four of their 10 event wins as the Purdue swimming & diving teams split their season-opening dual at Notre Dame on Friday.

TEAM SCORES

Women: Purdue 165, Notre Dame 135

Men: No. 17 Notre Dame 177, Purdue 123

The Purdue women posted their first victory vs. Notre Dame since Halloween 2015 and their first win in South Bend since November 2014.

Jordan Rzepka and Daryn Wright teamed up to give the Boilermakers a full sweep of the springboard diving events. Aaron Frollo , Kate Mouser and Caitlin Hurley did likewise in the distance freestyle events. Mouser and Hurley were both victorious in their collegiate debuts.

Maggie Love (100 breast and 200 IM) and Coleman Modglin (100 and 200 breast) also won multiple individual events. Frollo, Modglin and Rzepka accounted for all six of the Purdue men’s victories.

The Purdue women out scored UND 16-3 in the 500 freestyle thanks to a 1-2-3 finish from Mouser, Kate Beavon and Hurley. The Boilermakers also finished 1-2 in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 1-meter diving. Beavon and Mouser both won an event and finished as the runner-up in another.

Frollo emerged victorious in a pair of tight finishes in the distance events while teaming up with Ethan Shaw and freshman Patrick Broderick for 1-2 showings.

Cecilie Wiuff won the 200 fly by .04 hundredths of a second in the tightest finish of the night. Modglin won the 200 breaststroke by a tenth of a second on the men’s side.

Conversely, Rzepka cruised to a 39-point victory on 3-meter thanks to a 406-point list.

Brady Samuels finished as the runner-up in all three of his individual events – the 50 and 100 free as well as the 200 IM.

The Boilermakers are back in action Friday when they host UIndy and the Kenyon divers in the home opener at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center.

Courtesy: Notre Dame Athletics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Several hundred people showed up to the Rolfs Aquatics Center on Friday night for Notre Dame versus Purdue, and they were greeted with an exciting performance from both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. The Irish men ultimately won their meet, 177-123 to moved to 2-0 on the year, while the women narrowly fell 165-135 and moved to 0-2.

In total, the Irish men put up four 1-2 finishes and Chris Guiliano and Tommy Janton were quadruple winners. The two shared relay victories in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Guiliano won the 50 (19.64) and 100 freestyle (42.86), while Janton won the 200 freestyle (1:38.25) and 200 backstroke (1:43.26).

The Irish depth was on full display in the 100 backstroke. Janton did not swim his signature event, and Notre Dame still took first, second, third and fourth (Marcus Gentry, Tanner Filion, Kaden Smesko and Lucas Logue).

Finally, graduate Cason Wilburn won the 100 butterfly (47.74), and sophomore Tate Bacon won the 200 butterfly (1:47.43). Sophomore Dillon Edge rounded out the individual first-place performances with a 1:49.10 victory in the 200 IM.

Ben Nguyen and Carlo Lopez Hernandez were the Irish’s lone male divers on Friday. Lopez Hernandez took second in the 1-meter (337.05), and Nguyen took second in the 3-meter (367.65).

On the women’s side, the night started with a victory in the 200 medley relay composed of Jessica Geriane, Ellie Jew, Lente Geelen and Madelyn Christman. Geelen, Geriane, Christman and Peyton D’Emanuele ended the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay as well.

Between the relays, four Irish won individual events: Lente Geelen (100 backstroke, 55.06), Grace Brenneman (50 freestyle, 23.55), Madelyn Christman (100 freestyle, 51.19) and Ellie Jew (200 breaststroke, 2:17.83). Geriane had a nice meet overall, winning the two aforementioned relays and taking second in the 50 freestyle (23.63) and 100 backstroke (55.09).

Calie Brady was Notre Dame’s best diver on Friday, taking third in the 1-meter (290.40) and second in the 3-meter (344.33).

After a week of fall break training coming up, Notre Dame hosts Pittsburgh and Penn State at the Rolfs Aquatics Center on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s competition begins at 3 p.m.