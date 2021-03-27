Milák Hits 50.47 Hungarian Record in 100 Fly, Within A Second Of Dressel

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

Kristóf Milák set his second Hungarian record of the 2021 Hungarian Spring Nationals on Saturday morning in Budapest as he powered his way to a 50.47 100 butterfly swim.

The 21-year old Milák lowered his own national record in the event from a 50.62 which he set at World Championships in 2017. Milák is now the 7th fastest performer of all time, moving up from the #8 spot by passing Chad le Clos‘s 50.56 and within 1 second of Caeleb Dressel‘s 49.50 world record.

This is Milak’s fourth time ever crack the 51-second mark, having broken it twice at World in 2017 with a 50.62 and 50.77 and again at 2019 Worlds with a 50.96. With the 50.47, Milák is now within half a second of being the fourth person to crack 50 seconds in the event to join current world record holder Caeleb Dressel (49.50), Michael Phelps (49.82), and Milorad Cavic (49.95).

Milák is the fastest performer so far this season and the only swimmer under 51 thus far:

Men’s LCM World Rankings (01/09/2020 – 27/03/2021)

Kristóf Milák (HUN) – 50.47 Noe Ponti (NED) – 51.15 Takeshi Kawamoto (JPN) – 51.28 Naoki Mizunuma (JPN) – 51.34 Andrei Minakov (JPN) – 51.37 Katsuhiro Matsumoto (JPN) – 51.47 Jakub Majerski (POL) / Matthew Temple (AUS) – 51.64 Hubert Kós (HUN) – 51.61 Egor Kuimov (RUS) – 51.67

Milák will be looking this summer to overtake current favorite for 100 butterfly gold in Tokyo Caeleb Dressel who we haven’t yet seen swim the event long course this season. In a post-race interview, Milák shared that he’s three months into heavy training and is looking forward to swimming even faster at the European Championships which will be held in May;

“Actually, I’ve been training seriously since January, which means there’s still a lot to prepare for, it’s going to get better than that, I’m sure of that. I will jump into everything at the European Championships.”

Joining Milák on the podium, Hubert Kós and Szebasztián Szabó swam a 51.61 for silver and 51.71 for bronze, respectively. That gives Kós a spot in the top 10 worldwide this season, passing Egor Kuimov for the 9th place spot.

Milák also won gold this morning with a 1:46.15 to get under his previous PB of 1:46.68 from December 2020. That brings Milák to 5 gold medals over the course of the meet, having already won the 100 freestyle in national record fashion, the 200 butterfly, and the 400 freestyle.

Full meet recap to follow.