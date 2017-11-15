Michigan Signs 10 For 2018-19 Season

Press Release courtesy of Michigan Athletics
The University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving team announced Monday (Nov. 13) the signing of seven individuals to National Letters of Intent for the 2018-19 season. The signees include swimmers Andrew Babyak (Bronxville, New York), AJ Bornstein (Ridgefield, Connecticut), Patrick Callan (Owasso, Oklahoma), Will Chan (Davidson, North Carolina), David Cleason (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Michael MacGillivray (Ann Arbor, Michigan) and Ian Miskelley (Holland, Michigan).
“What excites us most about this class is that we have a group of guys who love Michigan and want to be a part of our team,” said head coach Mike Bottom. “We’re losing some valuable seniors, but this class coming in will give us ample firepower to replace them.”
Distance Freestyle | Bronxville, N.Y. (Bronxville High School/Badger Swim Club)
Babyak is relatively new to swimming having spent the first two years of high school playing varsity lacrosse. In the pool, he was New York State Public High School and Federation champion in the 500-yard freestyle and anchored the team’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay. At last spring’s Speedo Sectionals at Ithaca, he won both the 500-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle. He is a two-time NISCA All-American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.
Top Times (SCY): 500 FR (4:26.26), 1,650 FR (15:26.79)
Breaststroke | Ridgefield, Conn. (Ridgefield High School/Ridgefield Aquatic Club)
Bornstein, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, was runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at the CIAC State Open Boys Swimming & Diving Meet. At the 2017 Summer Junior National Championships, he took second in the 200-meter breaststroke and ninth in the 100-meter breaststroke.
Top Times (SCY): 100 BR (55.99), 200 BR (1:58.68), 200 IM (1:54.09), 400 IM (3:57.94)
Freestyle | Owasso, Okla. (Bishop Kelley High School/Trident Aquatics Club)
Callan is a member of the 2017-18 U.S. Junior National Team in the 200-meter freestyle and finished fourth in that event at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships. At the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships, Callan was 10th in the 400-meter freestyle and 15th in the 200-meter freestyle. He also holds five OSSAA Class 5A records (200 FR, 500 FR, 100 FL, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay).
Top Times (SCY): 100 FR (44.50), 200 FR (1:34.06), 500 FR (4:14.66)
Freestyle/Breaststroke | Davidson, N.C. (William A. Hough High School/SwimMAC Carolina)
Chan is the North Carolina state record-holder in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the state title in 2017. He was also runner-up in the 200-yard IM and swam the breaststroke leg on William A. Hough’s winning 200-yard medley relay team. With SwimMAC Carolina, Chan took sixth in the 50-meter freestyle, eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke and 15th in the 200-meter IM at the 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships.
Top Times (SCY): 50 FR (20.14), 100 BR (53.78), 200 BR (1:58.93), 200 IM (1:48.91)
Butterfly/Freestyle | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline High School/Club Wolverine)
The Wolverines add another member of the Cleason family, as David will join sister Emma Cleason, a freshman on the women’s team this year. David was runner-up at the 2017 MHSAA D-I State Championships in both the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle. Competing for Club Wolverine, he swam five events at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships, finishing as high as 10th in the 400-meter IM.
Top Times (SCY): 200 FR (1:44.35), 500 FR (4:34.09), 100 FL (51.57), 200 FL (1:52.92), 200 IM (1:50.18), 400 IM (4:05.05)
Breaststroke | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline High School/Club Wolverine)
Another Ann Arbor native from Club Wolverine, MacGillivray helped Skyline High School win the 2017 MHSAA Boys D-I state title, finishing fourth in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. In long course, he finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke and 12th in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships. He also played two years of water polo.
Top Times (SCY): 100 BR (57.12), 200 BR (2:01.98), 200 IM (1:51.50)
Breaststroke/IM | Holland, Mich. (Holland Christian High School/Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics)
Miskelley comes to Ann Arbor from the west side of the state, training year-round with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics. Though he does not swim for his high school team, Miskelley has notched big time-drops across the board. He finished third in a trio of events at the 2016 Michigan LSC Championships and had two runner-up finishes at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals – Indianapolis meet.
Top Times (SCY): 100 BK (51.34), 200 BK (1:50.24), 100 FL (48.90), 200 IM (1:50.76), 400 IM (3:56.31)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan women’s swimming and diving team announced on Tuesday (Nov. 14) the signing of three individuals to National Letters of Intent for the 2018-19 season. The signees include Victoria Kwan (Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada), Maggie MacNeil (London, Ontario, Canada) and Katie Minnich (Royal Oak, Mich.).
“These three swimmers will be joining a very strong team,” said head coach Mike Bottom. “We have some seniors we’re going to miss, but our juniors and sophomores will move up and this group of freshmen will fit in nicely with our culture. We’re excited to bring them aboard.”
Butterfly/IM | Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada (Bill Krothers Secondary/Markham Aquatic Club)
Kwan represented Canada at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships, finishing seventh in the 200-meter butterfly, 12th in the 400-meter IM and 19th in the 400-meter freestyle. At last spring’s Team Canada Trials, she took third in the 200-meter butterfly and eighth in the 200-meter IM.
Top Times (SCY/LCM): 100 FL (53.75/1:01.07), 200 FL (1:56.82/2:12.48), 200 IM (2:01.75/2:18.35), 400 IM (4:15.32/4:49.81)
Freestyle/Butterfly | London, Ontario, Canada (Sir Frederick Banting Secondary/London Aquatic Club)
Like Kwan, MacNeil is one of Canada’s brightest young swimmers, representing her country at the 2015 FINA Junior World Championships and 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. She finished sixth in the 100-meter butterfly at the 2016 Canadian Olympic Trials. At the high school level, MacNeil won three gold medals in last spring’s Ontario High School Championships.
Top Times (SCY/LCM): 50 FR (23.16/26.51), 100 FR (49.50/56.55), 100 FL (52.37/59.54)
Backstroke | Royal Oak, Mich. (Mercy High School/Birmingham Blue Dolphins)
Minnich is a three-time defending MHSAA Division I state champion in the 100-yard backstroke, becoming the first woman to break 54 seconds. She also took sixth in the 200-yard IM at last year’s meet and swam legs on Mercy’s 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay. She is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American.
Top Times (SCY): 100 BK (53.99), 200 BK (1:56.95), 200 IM (2:04.35)
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Michigan Signs 10 For 2018-19 Season"
Jared Daigle of Northshore Swim club as wel!