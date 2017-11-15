Michigan Signs 10 For 2018-19 Season

“What excites us most about this class is that we have a group of guys who love Michigan and want to be a part of our team,” said head coach Mike Bottom . “We’re losing some valuable seniors, but this class coming in will give us ample firepower to replace them.”

Andrew Babyak

Distance Freestyle | Bronxville, N.Y. (Bronxville High School/Badger Swim Club)

Babyak is relatively new to swimming having spent the first two years of high school playing varsity lacrosse. In the pool, he was New York State Public High School and Federation champion in the 500-yard freestyle and anchored the team’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay. At last spring’s Speedo Sectionals at Ithaca, he won both the 500-yard freestyle and 1,650-yard freestyle. He is a two-time NISCA All-American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Top Times (SCY): 500 FR (4:26.26), 1,650 FR (15:26.79)

AJ Bornstein

Breaststroke | Ridgefield, Conn. (Ridgefield High School/Ridgefield Aquatic Club)

Bornstein, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, was runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley at the CIAC State Open Boys Swimming & Diving Meet. At the 2017 Summer Junior National Championships, he took second in the 200-meter breaststroke and ninth in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Top Times (SCY): 100 BR (55.99), 200 BR (1:58.68), 200 IM (1:54.09), 400 IM (3:57.94)

Patrick Callan

Freestyle | Owasso, Okla. (Bishop Kelley High School/Trident Aquatics Club)

Callan is a member of the 2017-18 U.S. Junior National Team in the 200-meter freestyle and finished fourth in that event at the 2017 FINA World Junior Championships. At the 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships, Callan was 10th in the 400-meter freestyle and 15th in the 200-meter freestyle. He also holds five OSSAA Class 5A records (200 FR, 500 FR, 100 FL, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay).

Top Times (SCY): 100 FR (44.50), 200 FR (1:34.06), 500 FR (4:14.66)

Will Chan

Freestyle/Breaststroke | Davidson, N.C. (William A. Hough High School/SwimMAC Carolina)

Chan is the North Carolina state record-holder in the 100-yard breaststroke, winning the state title in 2017. He was also runner-up in the 200-yard IM and swam the breaststroke leg on William A. Hough’s winning 200-yard medley relay team. With SwimMAC Carolina, Chan took sixth in the 50-meter freestyle, eighth in the 100-meter breaststroke and 15th in the 200-meter IM at the 2017 Speedo Junior National Championships.

Top Times (SCY): 50 FR (20.14), 100 BR (53.78), 200 BR (1:58.93), 200 IM (1:48.91)

David Cleason

Butterfly/Freestyle | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline High School/Club Wolverine)

The Wolverines add another member of the Cleason family, as David will join sister Emma Cleason, a freshman on the women’s team this year. David was runner-up at the 2017 MHSAA D-I State Championships in both the 200-yard IM and 500-yard freestyle. Competing for Club Wolverine, he swam five events at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships, finishing as high as 10th in the 400-meter IM.

Top Times (SCY): 200 FR (1:44.35), 500 FR (4:34.09), 100 FL (51.57), 200 FL (1:52.92), 200 IM (1:50.18), 400 IM (4:05.05)

Michael MacGillivray

Breaststroke | Ann Arbor, Mich. (Skyline High School/Club Wolverine)

Another Ann Arbor native from Club Wolverine, MacGillivray helped Skyline High School win the 2017 MHSAA Boys D-I state title, finishing fourth in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. In long course, he finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke and 12th in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2017 NCSA Summer Championships. He also played two years of water polo.

Top Times (SCY): 100 BR (57.12), 200 BR (2:01.98), 200 IM (1:51.50)

Ian Miskelley

Breaststroke/IM | Holland, Mich. (Holland Christian High School/Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics)

Miskelley comes to Ann Arbor from the west side of the state, training year-round with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics. Though he does not swim for his high school team, Miskelley has notched big time-drops across the board. He finished third in a trio of events at the 2016 Michigan LSC Championships and had two runner-up finishes at the 2017 Speedo Sectionals – Indianapolis meet.

Top Times (SCY): 100 BK (51.34), 200 BK (1:50.24), 100 FL (48.90), 200 IM (1:50.76), 400 IM (3:56.31)