Schwimmst du, um zu gewinnen – oder nicht zu verlieren?

Black Kids Swim Launches #LoveThisSport Campaign on its 2nd Anniversary To celebrate its second anniversary, Black Kids Swim has launched the #LoveThisSport campaign focused on ‘making swimming cool’ among the the Black Swim community.

Jason Calanog Brings Something “Different” to Aggies (Video Report) It certainly seems like the A&M men have found a good balance with the results they’ve been putting up this season.

Kromowidjojo Tops Sjostrom, Rattles WR On Day 2 of Tokyo World Cup Ranomi Kromowidjojo avenged a 50 fly loss to Sarah Sjostrom with a touchout 50 free win on day 2 of the Tokyo World Cup, coming within a few tenths of her own world record in the process.

Ikee Breaks Second WJR of Tokyo World Cup With 57.75 IM 17-year-old Rikako Ikee has been putting on a show for the hometown Tokyo crowd. She broke her second World Junior Record of the meet with a 57.75 100 IM on day 2.

Li Bingjie Breaks World Junior Record With 3:59 In 400 SCM Free China’s Li Bingjie snapped a World Junior Record on day 2 of the Tokyo World Cup, going 3:59.14 to win gold and knock off the former junior mark.

Chad Le Clos Looking To Inspire Youth With New Cape Town Pool South African Olympic champion Chad Le Clos has ambitions outside water, as the 25-year-old is pursing building a new pool in the heart of Cape Town.