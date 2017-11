Prossimi appuntamenti in Vasca: Trofeo Mussi-Lombardi-Femiano

Black Kids Swim Launches #LoveThisSport Campaign on its 2nd Anniversary To celebrate its second anniversary, Black Kids Swim has launched the #LoveThisSport campaign focused on ‘making swimming cool’ among the the Black Swim community.

Jason Calanog Brings Something “Different” to Aggies (Video Report) It certainly seems like the A&M men have found a good balance with the results they’ve been putting up this season.

Kromowidjojo Tops Sjostrom, Rattles WR On Day 2 of Tokyo World Cup Ranomi Kromowidjojo avenged a 50 fly loss to Sarah Sjostrom with a touchout 50 free win on day 2 of the Tokyo World Cup, coming within a few tenths of her own world record in the process.