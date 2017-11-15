Texas A&M To Host Annual Art Adamson Invite

Press Release courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Texas A&M will host more than a dozen swimming and diving teams for the annual Art Adamson Invitational, which will be contested Thursday through Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.
The three-day meet will feature swimming prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. and evening finals at 6 p.m. Diving preliminaries and some finals will occur between the morning and evening swim sessions with one diving final in the evening session.
The Field:
Texas A&M (M&W)
Air Force (M)
Arkansas (W)
Arizona State (W)
Boise State (W)
Hawaii (M&W)
LSU (M&W)
SMU (M&W)
Stanford (W)
Incarnate Word (M&W)
Utah (M&W)
In the CSCAA Div. I Top 25:
Women: No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 24 Arizona State
Men: No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 21 Utah
Daily Schedule:
Thursday
1/2: 200 Free Relay
3/4: 500 Freestyle
5/6: 200 IM
7/8: Freestyle
9/10: Diving
11/12: 400 Medley Relay
Friday
13/14: 200 Medley Relay
15/16: 400 IM
17/18: 100 Butterfly
19/20: 200 Freestyle
21/22: 100 Breaststroke
23/24: 100 Backstroke
25/26: Diving
27/28: 800 Freestyle Relay
Saturday
29/30: Platform Diving
31/32: 1,650 Freestyle
33/34: 200 Backstroke
35/36: 100 Freestyle
37/38: 200 Breaststroke
39/40: 200 Butterfly
41/42: 400 Freestyle Relay
Live Results:
Live swimming results — 12thMan.com and Meet Mobile
Live diving results – divemeets.com
*Watching the Adamson Invitational:
The Art Adamson Invitational will be broadcast on SEC Network +, which is available on SECNetwork.com and on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku devices through participating providers via WatchESPN. Visit getsecnetwork.com for more information.
*- Due to the large number of home events at Texas A&M this weekend, some portions of the meet may be unavailable.
About Art Adamson:
Art Adamson was one of the longest tenured coaches in Texas A&M athletics history, coaching the Aggies more than 35 years from 1934 to 1970. During his time at Texas A&M, Adamson coached All-Americans and Olympians, while leading the Aggies to multiple conference team championships. He was inducted in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970, as well as the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame and the Texas Swimming Hall of Fame.
