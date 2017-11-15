Texas A&M To Host Annual Art Adamson Invite

Press Release courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

Texas A&M will host more than a dozen swimming and diving teams for the annual Art Adamson Invitational, which will be contested Thursday through Saturday at the Student Recreation Natatorium.

The three-day meet will feature swimming prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m. and evening finals at 6 p.m. Diving preliminaries and some finals will occur between the morning and evening swim sessions with one diving final in the evening session.

The Field:

Texas A&M (M&W)

Air Force (M)

Arkansas (W)

Arizona State (W)

Boise State (W)

Hawaii (M&W)

LSU (M&W)

SMU (M&W)

Stanford (W)

Incarnate Word (M&W)

Utah (M&W)

In the CSCAA Div. I Top 25:

Women: No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 24 Arizona State

Men: No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 21 Utah

Daily Schedule:

Thursday

1/2: 200 Free Relay

3/4: 500 Freestyle

5/6: 200 IM

7/8: Freestyle

9/10: Diving

11/12: 400 Medley Relay

Friday

13/14: 200 Medley Relay

15/16: 400 IM

17/18: 100 Butterfly

19/20: 200 Freestyle

21/22: 100 Breaststroke

23/24: 100 Backstroke

25/26: Diving

27/28: 800 Freestyle Relay

Saturday

29/30: Platform Diving

31/32: 1,650 Freestyle

33/34: 200 Backstroke

35/36: 100 Freestyle

37/38: 200 Breaststroke

39/40: 200 Butterfly

41/42: 400 Freestyle Relay

Live Results:

Live swimming results — 12thMan.com and Meet Mobile

Live diving results – divemeets.com

*Watching the Adamson Invitational:

The Art Adamson Invitational will be broadcast on SEC Network +, which is available on SECNetwork.com and on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Roku devices through participating providers via WatchESPN. Visit getsecnetwork.com for more information.

*- Due to the large number of home events at Texas A&M this weekend, some portions of the meet may be unavailable.

About Art Adamson:

Art Adamson was one of the longest tenured coaches in Texas A&M athletics history, coaching the Aggies more than 35 years from 1934 to 1970. During his time at Texas A&M, Adamson coached All-Americans and Olympians, while leading the Aggies to multiple conference team championships. He was inducted in the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970, as well as the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame and the Texas Swimming Hall of Fame.