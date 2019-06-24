Michael Andrew is Shooting for 52 in the 100 Back (Video)

2019 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Reported by Torrey Hart.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Gold: Michael Andrew , USA, 53.40

, USA, 53.40 Silver: Yakov Yan Toumarkin, ISR, 54.15

Bronze: Brodie Williams, GBR, 54.23

American Michael Andrew took a second off his prelims time and a few tenths of the meet record to win the 100 back in 53.40. His previous best time was 53.55. His time ties him with Jacob Pebley for the No. 10 swim in the world this season.

Top seed from prelims Yakov Yan Toumarkin, of Israel, took silver in 54.15, five hundredths slower than his prelims swim. In third was Britain’s Brodie Williams with a new best time of 54.23, over half a second faster than he was in prelims.