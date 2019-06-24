Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

British Swimmers Hit Domestic Snag With Inaugural ISL Season

Last month the International Swiming League (ISL) revealed its inaugural schedule, complete with teams participating in each stop and where those stops will take place. Season 1 concludes with a head-to-head League Championship battle in December in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With such an international diverse roster on each ISL squad, however, there’s bound to be some conflict with domestic racing and/or training camp schedules, as is the case with British athletes.

British Swimming is holding a mandatory National Altitude Training Camp in Flagstaff, Arizona from October 5th-26th and those dates indeed overlap with both Group A’s and Group B’s meets taking place in that same month.

James Guy, a member of London Roar, confirmed to SwimSwam that he will indeed be missing one ISL meet, which is most likely the Lewisville-Dallas, Texas competition. Further, David Hemmings, National Coach at National Centre, Loughborough Swimming confirmed that ‘Flagstaff Altitude Camp is priority in preparation for Olympic Games.’

British athletes potentially affected by the camp are spread around the ISL as follows:

London Roar – Holly Hibbott, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Duncan Scott, Sarah Vasey

Team Iron – Ross Murdoch

Energy Standard – Imogen Clark, Georgia Davies, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud

Cali Condores – Mark Szaranek

Togger

George Bovell surprised to see he’s swimming for Britain these days I expect.

Another classic British Swimming cock up though.

22 minutes ago

