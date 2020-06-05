Meghan Hawthorne Returns to USC as Assistant Coach under Jeremy Kipp

The Meghan Hawthorne–Jeremy Kipp connection is now headed back to where it all began, Southern California, after USC announced on Friday that Hawthorne is the first new addition to Kipp’s staff after he was named the program’s new head coach 2 weeks ago.

As a swimmer, Hawthorne was a USC co-captain and a two-time First Team All-American for the Trojans in the 200 yard IM in 2012 and 2013, scoring a total of 6 CSCAA All-America honors in her career. It was during her swimming career at USC, from 2011 through 2014, where she and Kipp first worked together when Kipp was a USC assistant for 8 seasons from 2008 through 2015.

When Kipp took his first head coach job, at Boise State, he hired Hawthorne as an assistant, where the two worked together from 2015 through 2018. Then, in 2018, the pair moved together to Northwestern, where they spent 2 seasons with the Wildcats.

Now they’ll continue their partnership, which has reached almost a decade, back at USC.

Hawthorne was a member of the USA Swimming National Team form 2012 through 2014 and finished 6th at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 IM. She went on to represent the U.S at the 2013 World University Games in Kazan, Russia, where she took silver in the 400 IM.

She got her start coaching the Rattler Swim Club in San Fernando, California, the club she grew up training with, from 2009 through 2015, and also served as an assistant coach for the Viewpoint School in Calabasas, California.

She graduated from USC in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in human biology and a minor in occupational science and earned her Masters in educational leadership from Boise State in 2018. Hawthorne’s high school honored her in February of 2017 by inducting her into the Chaminade College Preparatory (West Hills, Calif.) Hall of Fame.

The school has not given any updates on the future of 2019-2020 assistants Chase Bloch or Jordan Schrotenboer, though former associate head coach Catherine Kase has said she’s not returning to the program this season.