Zone Diversity Select Camps Go Digital, USA Swimming Announces Rosters

The two Zone Diversity Select Camps scheduled for 2020 have been moved to virtual experiences due to the coronavirus pandemic. USA Swimming announced rosters for the Central and Western Zones today.

Each year, two Zones host a Diversity Select Camp. In 2020, the Central and Western Zones were scheduled to hold in-person camps. The Central Zone camp would have run from June 4-7 in Edwardsville, IL, and the Western Zone from June 11-14 in Boise Idaho. The pandemic forced USA Swimming to suspend all events, camps, and conferences this spring, but the organization has created a virtual version of the camp.

USA Swimming’s press release today says that this year’s camps will be facilitated by Regina Lewis and Cathy Wright-Eger. Wright-Eger was the head coach at Purdue for more than 20 years, and Lewis is a and author and speaker with a focus on diversity and leadership.

Athletes between the ages of 11 and 16 who meet qualifying time standards can apply for the Zone Diversity Select Camp. 24 athletes from each zone are selected. Those selected can not have attended a Zone Diversity Select Camp or National Diversity Select Camp in the past, and must represent “an underrepresented community and/or an ethnically underrepresented population that is less than 10% of USA Swimming membership.” According to USA Swimming’s site, that includes African American, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander, Native American, LGBTQ+ swimmers, among other groups.

You can see the full rosters below: