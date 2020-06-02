Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coach Kipp To USC Alumni: “I Humbly Accept The Challenge Of Representing You”

Entering his new role at the University of Southern California, Jeremy Kipp is committed to honoring the program’s history as he charts the path forward.

The unceremonious conclusion of the 2019-20 NCAA season marked the end of an era for USC swimming and diving, as it was the last of Dave Salo‘s 14 years as head coach. Salo announced in January that he would step down at season’s end to turn his sole focus on the athletes preparing for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The vacant head coaching position was filled by Kipp, officially announced on May 19, who previously served eight seasons as an assistant under Salo before working as the head coach at Boise State and Northwestern.

Upon taking the position, Kipp quickly issued a letter to the team’s alumni, sent out via USC Swim & Dive’s social media platforms, acknowledging their contributions on building the program and committing to represent them as best he can.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A letter from new USC Head Coach Jeremy Kipp to Trojan Swim Alumni. #FightOn

A post shared by USC Swimming and Diving (@uscswim) on

Read the full letter below:

“Dear Trojan Family,

I am ecstatic to return to USC as the new Head Coach of the Men’s & Women’s Swimming program. I had the incredible privilege of coaching many of you over the years, and it’s a tremendous honor to lead the USC Swimming & Diving program into an exciting new era.

With this position comes enormous responsibility. This is your program and I humbly accept the challenge of representing you and the remarkable accomplishments and milestones achieved as a result of the blood, sweat, and tears you shead as Trojans.

I am committed to working tirelessly and passionately to make you proud and succeed at a level that reflects USC’s renowned championship and Olympic heritage. I’m eager to step back onto the beautiful Uytengsu Aquatics Center pool deck to begin the work, but first I wanted to thank you and acknowledge the pivotal role you’ve had in paving the way for current and future members of the program.

I look forward to hearing from you nd seeing you back on the pool deck soon. Please know our doors are always open to you and your families.

Fight On!”

The Trojans found immense success under Salo, including the women winning their first Pac-12 title in 2016, and the men claiming their first since 1979 in 2015.

However, under Kipp the program will be looking to rebuild, specifically on the men’s side, after a recent decline that saw them place fifth in 2019 and then sixth (out of six teams) at March’s Pac-12 Championships.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ladyvoldisser

A GREAT COACH! The energy he will bring to SoCal will vault them quickly. The best hire of any program in quite a while!

Vote Up5-9Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Hambo

Disagree. Think he is overhyped and makes false claims like coaching Ous among many others.

Vote Up8-7Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ghost

Any word on the status of his staff?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
SWIMGUY12345

I HAVE 3 YEARS LEFT ON MY CONTRACT 😂😂😂

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Entgegen

How many years does he have at USC???

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!