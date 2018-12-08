McSharry Kicks Off Day 3 Prelims With 100 IM Irish NR

2018 IRISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another day, another Irish National Record for 18-year-old Mona McSharry. While competing on day 3 of the 2018 Irish Short Course Championships, the Marlins swimmer fired off a morning 100m IM time of 1:00.34. That mark overtakes her own previous NR of 1:00.66 set just last month at the Swim Ulster SC Championships.

McSharry’s outing this morning now checks her in as the 25th fastest performer in the world, with the finals race still yet to take place this evening.

Here in Lisburn, McSharry has already cranked out new national standards in the 50m free and 100m free. The latter event’s former mark was from 23 years ago.

McSharry earned the World Junior title in the 100m breaststroke in Indianapolis last year, as well as the 50m/100m breaststroke European Junior titles that same year.