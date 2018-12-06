McMillan Tears Down 15-Year-Old National Record At Irish SC C’ships

2018 IRISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 6th – Sunday, December 9th

Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn

SCM

Meet Site

Psych Sheet

SwimSwam Meet Preview

Meet Results – 2018 Irish SC Championships on Meet Mobile

Meet Highlights:

Day 1 of the 2018 Irish Short Course Championships brought 2 new Senior National Records, one for the women and one for the men.

In the morning heats of the women’s 50m freestyle, Mona McSharry lowered her own NR by taking the top seed in a speedy mark of 25.03. That shaved .03 off of the 25.06 she threw down just over a week ago in Ulster. The 18-year-old wound up adding slightly to her evening time, touching the wall in 25.22, but it was still enough to take the Short Course title and set the stage for her remaining events here in Lisburn.

Behind McSharry in that women’s 50m free final was Erin Riordan, who finished in 25.37 for silver, while former NR holder in this event, Danielle Hill, finished 3rd in 25.84. McSharry also took the 200m IM title this evening in a time of 2:12.76.

The men’s 200m IM event also saw a National Record go down, courtesy of 18-year-old Jack McMillan. The Bangor swimmer nailed a lifetime best of 1:58.36 to wipe out the previous national standard of 1:58.42 set by Andrew Bree way back at the 2003 European Championships. McMillan’s swim simultaneously established a new Junior Record as well, surpassing Brian O’Sullivan’s 2:01.94 mark from 2013.

McMillan was 1 of 2 swimmers in the 200m IM final that dipped under 2-minutes, with 21-year-old Alan Corby also getting it done for silver in 1:59.66.