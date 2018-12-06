Weitzeil, Polyakova Honored as Pac-12’s Best of November

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Conference office announced today that Abbey Weitzeil of CALIFORNIA was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Month and UCLA’s Maria Polyakova was voted Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Month for November.

Weitzeil (Saugus, Calif.) totaled 12 first-place finishes, split between individual and relay races, over California’s two dual meets and one invitational during the month of November. The junior recorded a pool record with a time of 49.42 in the 100-yard freestyle en route to the Golden Bears’ 158-95 victory at Washington State. In the dual meet against Texas, Weitzeil tied her own Cal dual-meet record clocking in at 22.04 in the 50-yard freestyle and then went on to claim the 100 free in 48.70. She anchored both the 200 medley with a 21.52 split time and the 200 free relay to record two wins as the Golden Bears fell 163-137 to the Longhorns. Her biggest accomplishment came at the Georgia Invitational when she set a school record in the 100 free at 46.49 with the fastest time in the country this year. While closing out the three-day meet with a 46.66 anchor leg split in the 400 free relay that finished with a time of 3:11.14, she earned an NCAA A qualifying time in all four relays as Cal finished third with 827.5 total points.

Maria Polyakova (Moscow, Russia) helped UCLA win two dual meets in which she competed in during the month of November, recording three first-places finishes and one runner-up finish. In UCLA’s 161-139 win over Arizona, Polyakova was the top diver of the meet taking first in the 100 meter (310.88) and second in the 300 meter (265.28). The senior set a school record in the 100-meter with a score of 355.50, a mark that stands as a pool and meet record to lift the Bruins to a 160-140 win against Arizona State. Since that weekend, Polyakova has been training with the Russian National Team where she finished fourth in 300-meter (266.30) at the 2018 FINA Diving Grand Prix Gold Coast.

ALSO NOMINATED

Swimmer: Hannah Cox, ARIZ; Chloe Isleta, ASU; Ella Eastin, STAN; Aryanna Fernandes, UTAH; Mackenzie Duarte, WSU

Diver: Delaney Schnell, ARIZ; Ashley McCool, ASU; Caroline Sculti, STAN; Emma Ruchala, UTAH