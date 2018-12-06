Zoie Hartman Scratches 50 Free, Focuses on 2IM, at Winter Jrs West

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

While the top 24 qualifiers from each of the three men’s events on Day 2 of Winter Juniors West will all be in their assigned lanes in tonight’s final, there were a few notable scratches on the women’s side. Zoie Hartman of Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, after finishing 14th in the 50 free with 23.01 (tying with Janelle Rudolph of PRO Swimming, Coleen Gillilan of Fort Collins Area Swim Team, Katharine Berkoff of Missoula Aquatic Club, and Sophie Fiske of Madison Aquatic Club), opted out of the final to concentrate on the 200 IM, where she qualified 1st with 1:56.90. Brooke Schaffer of Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, 25th out of heats with 23.14, will contest the C final in lane 8.

Kaitlyn Wheeler from Springfield YMCA was 10th in the 200 IM out of morning heats, having swum 2:00.67, about 1.7 seconds off her seed time. Wheeler is also seeded 9th in the 500 free and will contest that B final from lane 4 tonight. Alexandra Crisera of Beach Cities Swimming gave up her spot in the C final of the 200 IM, in which she had qualified 22nd with 2:01.47, to focus on the A final of the 50 free. There she is seeded 4th, having gone 22.69 in morning heats. Moving into the B final of the 200 IM will be Nitro Swimming’s Jess Yeager, who was 17th this morning with a PB of 2:01.21. Amelia Liu of Metroplex Aquatics and Mallory Jump of St. Charles Swim Club will take the outside lanes in the C final, having qualified 25th and 26th with 2:01.90 (a PB by 4.3 seconds) and 2:01.29, respectively.