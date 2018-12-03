McSharry Heads Up Home Squad Racing At Irish SC C’ships

2018 IRISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 6th – Sunday, December 9th

Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn

SCM

Meet Site

Psych Sheet

While the 5-strong members of the Irish roster for the 2018 Short Course World Championships are putting their final touches on their preparation for Hangzhou, several other budding stars from Ireland are taking on the National Short Course Championships this week in Lisburn.

National Record holder Mona McSharry is among the expected competitors at the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, with the 18-year-old taking on a monster 8-individual-event schedule. The 2017 World Junior champion in the 100m breaststroke will be tackling all 3 breaststroke races, as well as the 100m/200m IM and the 50m/100m/200m freestyle events.

Another National Record holder in Jordan Sloan is slated to race, taking on the 100m/200m/400m free, as well as the 50m/100m backstroke, while relay medalist Callum Bain also appears on the psych sheet.

Here’s a refresher of the names heading to China for the Short Course World Championships:

Niamh Coyne

Conor Ferguson

Darragh Greene

Brendan Hyland

Shane Ryan