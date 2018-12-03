Fairfield Women Capture ECAC Winter Championships

ECAC Winter Championships

Nov. 30 – Dec. 2, 2018

East Meadow, N.Y.

Women: Fairfield 1,825; Wagner 1,332.50; LIU Brooklyn 1,271.50; St. Francis 813.50; Sacred Heart 787.50

Results

Team Scores

Courtesy: ECAC

EAST MEADOW, N.J. – With a total of 1,825 team points, Fairfield University won the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Women’s Swimming and Diving Winter Championships on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Nassau Aquatics Center. The Stags scored 492.5 more than two-time defending ECAC Winter Champion Wagner College to claim their first ECAC women’s swimming title.

The Stags led by more than 480 points entering the final day, but Maria Nitti, Colleen Young and Sara Ostensen each picked up individual wins Sunday morning to extend Fairfield’s lead. Nitti won the 100-yard Freestyle in a time of 51.39, while Young won the 200-yard Breaststroke in a time of 2:19.61 and Ostensen claimed the 200 Butterfly in 2:04.27. Fairfield won only four events during the weekend, as more than 1,600 of its points came from a constant showing of Stags finishing in the Top 24 of the races. Coach Anthony Bruno was named the ECAC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Meet.

St. Francis College’s Anna Paula Montes Deoca Zapiain was named the ECAC Women’s Swimmer of the Meet after finishing runner-up in the 200 Butterfly behind Ostensen and helping St. Francis to a seventh-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Earlier in the weekend, she set the ECAC record in the 1650 Freestyle and also won the 200 Freestyle in addition to her role on the SFC relay teams.

Three records fell during the meet, including the 200-yard Backstroke on Sunday. Karis Fuller, a senior from Long Island University-Post, broke her 2017 record of 2:01.26 and the tw0-minute mark with a time of 1:59.99. Fuller also won the 200 IM earlier in the weekend.

Long Island University – Brooklyn concluded the meet with its fourth relay win of the weekend, winning the 400-yard Freestyle Relay in a time of 3:28.97. Freshman Lydia Amon, junior Noemie Lacroix-Moreau, senior Bri Vega and sophomore Amanada Peren teamed up for the win. Brooklyn also won the 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay and 400 Medley Relay during the championship.

Fairfield is the 10th ECAC member to claim the Winter Championship since 1998.

The 2018-19 ECAC Men’s and Women’s Open Swimming and Diving Championships will be March 1-3, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy at LeJeune Halle in Annapolis, Maryland.

Courtesy: Fairfield Athletics

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – Fairfield University women’s swimming and diving took home the first-place trophy this afternoon in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Women’s Swimming and Diving Winter Championships at the Nassau Aquatics Center after three days of competition this weekend. The Stags scored a total of 1,825 points winning four events on the weekend and setting three new program records.

Shannon Feeley won the 400 Yard Individual Medley setting a new program record with her final time of 4.28.13 which surpassed the previous record of 4:31.57 set in 2015 by Sierra Welner. Colleen Young also set a new program record in the 200 Yard Breaststroke with her winning time of 2:19.61 which surpassed her own record of 2:20.86 that she set last season. Samantha D’Alessandro, Emily Holman, Sara Ostensen, and Maria Nitti won the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with a new program record time of 1:35.64.

Maria Nitti also won the 100 Yard Freestyle with a final time of 51.39 while Sara Ostensen took home the first-place finish in the 200 Yard Butterfly clocking in at 2:04.27. Ostensen also finished in second in the 1650 Yard Freestyle (16:59.24) and third in the 500 Yard Freestyle (4:59.55). Shannon Feeley finished third in the 1650 Yard Freestyle as well. Colleen Young finished third in the 200 Yard Individual Medley to add to her record-breaking weekend. Maria Nitti finished in second in the 50 Yard Freestyle (23.58) while Kelly Cordes took home the second-place finish in the 200 Yard Freestyle (1:53.32).

Sara Ostensen, Maria Nitti, Kelly Cordes, and Sarah Herbold finished second in the 800 Yard Freestyle Relay while Cordes, Young, Morgan Hansen, and D’Alessandro finished second in the 400 Yard Medley Relay. D’Alessandro, Ostensen, Kathleen Duong, and Nitti also finished third in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Erin Wind finished in fourth place in the 1 Meter Diving with a final score of 191.65 and finished in second place in the 3 Meter Diving with a score of 225.20.

“I am incredibly impressed with our student athletes this weekend” said Head Coach Anthony Bruno. “We faced tough competition from many different conferences and our men and women responded to the challenge. I felt that the student-athletes were focused and looking to do something special. I thought the staff did a great job prepping the team this week for meet and it showed.”

Bruno was named the Women’s Coach of the Meet after leading Fairfield Women’s Swimming and Diving to their first-ever ECAC Championship.

“I am humbled that my peers voted for me as the women’s coach of the meet” said Bruno. “It is truly a shared award and I could not do what I do without the help of Amy and especially Frisk day-to-day.”

Fairfield returns to competition on Jan. 4 on Staten Island for a meet with Saint Peter’s and Wagner. The Stags are back at RecPlex Pool on the following Friday, Jan. 11, to challenge Holy Cross at 4 p.m.

Courtesy: Wagner Athletics

East Meadow, NY – The Wagner College swimming and diving team completed its fall season with a second-place finish at the ECAC Championships.

The Seahawks finished first among the five Northeast Conference (NEC) schools competing in the meet with 1,332.50 points, trailing only Fairfield University on the weekend.

Senior Adrianna Warning continued her historic season in winning both diving boards en route to earning Female Diver of the Meet honors, with Seahawk diving coach Kaitlyn Beaver earning Female Diving Coach of the Meet honors.

Warning took first place on the 1-meter board with 230.50 ahead of freshman Maggie Gregory (201.95), while scoring 242.00 points in the 3-meter competition for her second first-place finish.

The Seahawks recorded multiple top finishes in relay competitions, as junior Emily Moore, sophomore Michelle D’Allegro, seniors Andrea Gustafsson and Dorian McMenemy placed second in the 200 Medley Relay in 1:45.87, while junior Makenna Depuydt, sophomore Maddy Delore, Gustafsson, and McMenemy placed second in the 200 Free Relay in 1:36.00.

Depuydt, Delore, Gustafsson, and McMenemy also touched second in the 400 Free relay.

Moore, sophomore Hande Kivanc, freshman Mary Tsianaka, and Depuydt placed fourth in the 800 Free Relay in 7:45.53, while Kivanc, junior Jenna D’Allegro, Gustafsson, and McMenemy later placed third in the 400 Medley Relay.

Individually, Gustafsson won the 100 Fly in 56.06 and placed fourth in the 100 Free in 51.84.

McMenemy placed third in the 50 Free in 23.75, while Kivanc placed second in the 400 IM in 4:28.27 and recorded a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:07.72 as well as a fourth place in the 100 Back in 57.70.

In addition to her relay performances, Depuydt placed fourth in the 200 Free in 1:53.48.

The Seahawks will ring in the new year with a dual meet against Saint Peter’s and Fairfield at the Spiro Sports Center on January 4.

Courtesy: LIU Brooklyn Athletics

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The LIU Brooklyn women’s swimming team earned the program’s first-ever team medal with a third place finish at the 2018 ECAC Winter Championships, held at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in Long Island, N.Y. on Sunday. The Blackbirds won two individual silver medals and a relay gold medal on Sunday to bring the team’s total record haul to 12 total medals (five gold, four silver, three bronze).

Fairfield led the three-day meet from start to finish with 1825 points, followed by Wagner (1332.5) and LIU with 1271.5 points in the final tally to stand well ahead of fourth place St. Francis Brooklyn (813.5 points).

On Sunday, both of the Blackbirds standout swimmers this weekend, earned a pair of silver medals in individual events with senior Briana Vega coming in as the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (51.54) and sophomore Amanda Peren taking second place in the 200 backstroke (2:00.18).

In her race, Vega came out of Lane 1 to touch in just 0.15 behind the winner, but 0.35 ahead of last year’s fifth-place pace. LIU freshman Lydia Amon (53.24) scored valuable points with a 10th place finish in race as well. It was Vega’s second solo medal of the weekend, following her gold in the 50 freestyle, a day before. Including relays, she comes back to campus with six medals – four gold, one silver and one bronze, helping score 84 points for the team in the meet.

In the first race of the morning, Peren picked up her third individual medal of the meet in the 200 back, moving up one spot from her bronze medal finish as a freshman. Her 200.18, was only 0.19 away from a win, but goes into the LIU record book as the new program standard, eclipsing the 2:00.67 she set in the same pool at the NECs last spring. Senior Nathalie Meyers swam a season-best 2:03.36 to come in third in the race, just ahead of sophomore Jeanne Touchette-McGowan (2:07.78) in seventh place.

Peren was the weekend’s overall points leader, amongst swimmers from 19 schools in attendance, collecting 111 points for her team, as she won a medal in all eight events she entered. Four golds in relays, three silvers (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke) and one bronze (100 butterfly).

Senior Mads Carrigan, who earned the Blackbirds remaining individual medal on Saturday with a bronze in the 100 breaststroke, was the team’s top finisher in the 200 breaststroke on Sunday with a sixth place showing (2:25.05). She also won two gold medals on relays at the meet.

Junior Noemie Lacroix-Moreau slotted sixth in the 200 butterfly on Sunday to lead the team in that race, she also picked up her third gold medal in as many days as the Blackbirds closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay, with Amon, Peren and Vega swimming the other three legs. Peren’s 50.78 anchor leg gave LIU a victory by 0.83 seconds over Wagner in the race.

“This is just a tremendous accomplishment for our team,” said head coach Matt Donovan. “For the three seniors that built this program from scratch, to our one junior, our amazing sophomore class and our super six freshman – we now know what team success feels like and that can carry us a long way towards moving up the ladder at the NEC Championships here in February. We hope to come back next year and move up in this meet as well.”

Last year, in LIU’s first appearance at the ECAC Winter Championships, the Blackbirds finished in fourth place with 640.50 points at the Nassau County Aquatic Center. This season the team nearly doubled their previous score, as they bring a team trophy from the 19-school event, back to campus on Monday.

Courtesy: St. Francis Athletics

EAST MEADOW, NY – The St. Francis Brooklyn men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed at the ECAC Winter Championships and put forth strong efforts throughout the three-day event.

The women’s team placed fourth out of 17 teams, and Ana Paula Montes de Oca claimed the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet honor. The men’s team earned a sixth-place finish out of 11 teams. The women’s team racked up 813.50 points, while the men’s team notched 607.50 points.

The Terriers set 14 new school records (nine individual records, four relay records) and members of both teams set personal best times en route to a tremendous showing at the Championship event.

WOMEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

Montes de Oca broke six records throughout the championship as she was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Meet. On Friday, she broke a pair of records in the 1,650-yard free. She posted a time of 16:52.97 to take home gold, in doing so she shattered the school record for the 1,000-yard free (10:10.77) and set the record for the 1,650-yard free. On Saturday, Montes de Oca earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard free with a mark of 1:52.42 to break the school record. On the final day of the Championship, the sophomore recorded a second-place finish in the 200-yard fly and posted a record-breaking time of 2:05.37. She was also a part of the Terriers’ 800-yard free relay team that broke the school record with a time of 7:44.12 in a third-place finish. Montes de Oca also registered a second-place finish in the 500-yard free with a time of 4:59.55.

The Terriers’ 800-yard free relay team of Montes de Oca, Beatriz Gomes Angelo , Lara Milak , and Melanie Lumkong broke the school record with a time of 7:44.12 as they placed third in the race.

, , and broke the school record with a time of 7:44.12 as they placed third in the race. The Terriers finished off the meet with a team record in the 400-yard free relay. The team of Gomes Angelo, Montes de Oca, Hanne Romstad , and Angelica Stark posted a time of 3:35.85.

, and posted a time of 3:35.85. Gomes Angelo earned gold in the 500-yard free and broke her school record with a time of 4:58.01. She later set the school record in the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:34.43. In the 800-yard free relay, Gomes Angelo broke the program record for the 200-yard free with a time of 1:53.00 before de Oca ended up breaking that record on Sunday. She set the tone for the Terriers as the team picked up gold in the 800 free relays.

Freshman diver Kayla McKenzie placed fifth in both the 1- and 3-meter dives. McKenzie registered scores of 185.40 on the 1-meter boards and 176.65 on the 3-meter boards.

placed fifth in both the 1- and 3-meter dives. McKenzie registered scores of 185.40 on the 1-meter boards and 176.65 on the 3-meter boards. Raphaelle Gregoire and Fanny Stromstedt finished in first and second respectively in the 100-yard breaststroke. Gregoire had a time of 1:03.45, while Stromstedt had a mark of 1:04.68.

and finished in first and second respectively in the 100-yard breaststroke. Gregoire had a time of 1:03.45, while Stromstedt had a mark of 1:04.68. On Sunday morning, the Terriers had three finish in the top eight of the 200-yard breaststroke. Gregoire earned a third-place finish (2:22.54), Stromstedt came in fourth (2:22.72), and Lara Milak rounded out the Terriers in the top eight in seventh-place (2:25.78).

Stark had a personal-best in the 1,650-yard free with a time of 17:54.02 and came in eighth-place overall.

Tina Childress was Terriers’ top finisher in the 50-yard free placing 11th with a time of 24.52.

MEN’S HIGHLIGHTS:

On the men’s side, there was an ample amount of success, and it started with a program record set by the 200-yard medley relay team of Alfred Christensson , Kavin Duraku , Andrew Gubarev , and Micah Wesselhoff . The Terriers posted a time of 1:34.67.

, , , and . The Terriers posted a time of 1:34.67. Binald Mahmuti earned a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:56.71. Mahmuti went on to win the men’s 400-yard IM with a time of 4:08.25 to break the team record by four seconds.

earned a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:56.71. Mahmuti went on to win the men’s 400-yard IM with a time of 4:08.25 to break the team record by four seconds. Christensson won the 100-yard fly with a team record of 49.91, while Gubarev placed third with a time of 50.83. Christensson posted another record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.99. That time garnered him with a second-place finish in the event.

Christensson and Wesselhoff both registered top 10 finishes in the 50-yard free. Christensson came in fifth as he clocked a time of 21.41, while Wesselhoff placed ninth with a time of 21.75.

On Saturday night, the 400-yard medley relay team of Christensson, Meriton Veliu, Gubarev, and Marko Danev set a team record with a time of 3:32.25 in a fifth-place finish. The team of Christensson, Wesselhoff, Gubarev, and Danev later capped off the meet with another record and a fourth-place finish in the 400-yard free relay with a time of 3:09.58.

UP NEXT:

The Terriers are back in action on Sunday, January 20, for Senior Day. The men will take on the Merchant Marine Academy, while the women face Queens College.

Courtesy: Sacred Heart Athletics

Women’s swimming and diving concluded the ECAC Winter Championship at the Nassau County Aquatic Center. The team placed 5thoverall scoring 787.5 total points. Junior Lauren Somers took 3rd in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.70, earning a new school record.

The team returns to action on January 26th versus Monmouth University.

Stokes

First-year Aleksandra Dauz and junior Kimberly Hylan both deliver season bests in the 200-yard backstroke.

and junior both deliver season bests in the 200-yard backstroke. Senior Jessica Poole swam a 2:31.28 earning the Pioneers 3 points in the 200 breaststroke.

swam a 2:31.28 earning the Pioneers 3 points in the 200 breaststroke. Nicole Tingley placed 7thin the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:07.04.

100 Yard Freestyle

Somers brought back bronze and a new team record in the 100 freestyle (51.70).

Sophomore Emily Peter accumulated 13 points with a time of 53.63.

