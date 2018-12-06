Grace Sheble Scratches A Final of 500 at Winter Jrs East

2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East

December 5-8, 2018

Greensboro, NC

Day 2 prelims are in the book in Greensboro and there are only a handful of scratches for tonight’s final session. 15-year-old Grace Sheble of NOVA of Virginia has declined her spot in the A final of the 500 free, after having dropped 2.6 seconds and qualified 2nd with a PB of 4:45.26. She also improved her seed time in the following event by .06, posting a 1:58.50 in the 200 IM to qualify 4th for that final. Sheble will, however, compete in the A final of the 200 IM. Her absence in the 500 free moves Kaylee Williams of Club Wolverine, 9th in prelims with 4:48.62, into lane 8 of the A final. Katie Rauch from Mecklenburg, 17th in prelims with 4:50.58 is in the B final, while #25 Faith Hefner of SwimMAC Carolina (4:52.29) will contest the C final in lane 8.

The only other scratch in the women’s meet was that of Kelly Pash of Carmel Swim Club who finished 24th in the 200 IM with 2:01.83, 3.8 seconds off her seed time. Pash declined her IM spot to focus on the 500 free, where she qualified 8th for the A final with 4:47.35. #25 Christiana Regenauer from Condors Swim Club of Clarkstown chose not to swim in the C final of the 200 IM, as she qualified for the B final of the 50 free. Zoe Skirboll of Racer X Aquatics tied with Claudia Thamm of North Penn Aquatic Club for 26th; both went 2:02.05 in prelims. Skirboll will be in lane 8 of the C finals while Thamm is 1st alternate.

In the men’s meet Kimani Gregory of Racer X Aquatics was the only swimmer to scratch after prelims. After qualifying 22nd in the 200 IM with a best-by-3.3-seconds 1:49.99, he stepped aside to focus on tonight’s 50 free final where he is seeded 5th (20.20). Taking his place in the C final of the 200 IM will be Sam Wesley of Ridley Area YMCA, whose 3-second drop landed him 25th overall with 1:50.12.

Finals begin at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time.