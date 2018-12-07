McSharry Overwrites 23-Year-Old 100 Free Irish National Record

2018 IRISH SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Highlights

Following up on her 50m freestyle National Record from day 1 of the Irish Short Course Championships, 18-year-old Mona McSharry continued making history this evening.

The Marlins swimmer busted out a new national standard in the 100m freestyle in the morning heats, clocking a top-seeded effort of 54.65. That mark blew by the previous mark of 54.87 that Michelle Smith put on the books 23 years ago.

In the final, McSharry had more in the tank, shaving .31 off of her morning swim to win gold in a new National Record of 54.34.

McSharry would also go on to win the 100m breaststroke in tonight’s session, stopping the clock in 1:07.91. That time was well off her personal best of 1:05.01 from the Short Course European Championships, but enough to take home gold less than 20 minutes after her 1free performance.

Jordan Sloan was able to dip under the 50-second threshold in the morning heats, taking the sop seed in 49.97, but settled for a time of 50.61 to top the podium in the evening.

The men’s 400m IM saw 21-year-old Cillian Melly get the job done in 4:17.82, the only time under 4:20 tonight, while NAC’s Jessica Burke took the women’s title in 5:00.25.

Emma Reid took home her 3rd consecutive title in the women’s 50m fly (27.04), while 15-year-old Amelia Kane topped the women’s 1500m freestyle in 17:02.30 to double up on her 200m fly win from night 1.