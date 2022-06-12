Mason Wilby Clocks 1:59 200 Fly on Final Day of Ohio Valley Championships

94th Ohio Valley Championships 2022

June 9-11, 2022

Lakeside Swim Club, Louisville, KY

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile: “94th Ohio Valley Championships 2022”

The final day of the 94th Ohio Valley Championships saw the 200 back, 100 free, 200 IM, 200 fly, and 800 free competed. Kentucky’s Mason Wilby had a phenomenal race in the men’s 200 fly, pulling away from the field to swim a sizzling 1:59.84. Wilby, who competes internationally for Great Britain, swam his lifetime best of 1:55.97 last summer, making him the #5 British performer all-time in the event. He still swam his usual, tightly split race, going out in 58.52 on the first 100 then coming home in 1:01.32.

There was another OVC meet record broken by Carmel Swim Club in the boys 13-14 400 free relay on Saturday. The team of William Lathrop, Ethan Zhang, Brian Qian, and Lewis Zhang combined for a 3:45.49, shattering the previous OVC Record of 3:47.89.

Indiana’s Mariah Denigan and Mikey Calvillo were again victorious in the distance events. Denigan, a U.S. Open Water World Championships team member, took the women’s 800 free in 8:47.35, while Calvillo won the men’s event in 8:17.50, edging out Florida’s Nicholas Caruso at the finish.

Another Hoosier, rising sophomore Anna Peplowski, won the women’s 200 back in 2:14.07. She narrowly beat out Kentucky’s Caitlin Brooks (2:14.14) at the finish. Peplowski would be back in action in the women’s 100 free, where she took 3rd in 56.40. Louisville’s Gabi Albiero won the race in 55.62, handily beating out runner-up Amy Fulmer (56.17) out of Ohio State.

Kentucky’s Gillian Davey won the women’s 200 IM in 2:18.70, beating out Ohio State’s Josie Panitz by over a second. In the women’s 200 fly, NC State’s Grace Sheble was dominant, clocking a 2:13.31 to finish 1st by over 4 seconds.

Louisville’s Danika Sos handily won the men’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:01.90. NC State’s Luke Miller got the better of Indiana Pro Swimmer Marius Kusch in the men’s 100 free, touching in 51.06 to Kusch’s 51.24. Indiana’s Gavin Wight was in the mix as well, ultimately taking 3rd in 51.37.

The men’s 200 back saw NC State’s Hunter Tapp emerge victorious, swimming a 2:01.29. Tapp finished 4th in the event at the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer, swimming his personal best of 1:56.76.