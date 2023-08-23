Mark Jedow Named Head Swimming Coach At McMurry University

Courtesy: McMurry Sports

McMurry University Interim Director of Athletics Larry Dockery announced Wednesday, Aug. 23, that Mark Jedow has been named the new head coach for the War Hawks men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Coach Jedow has a resplendent resume featuring multiple honors as a former high school coach in the San Antonio, Texas, area. In 26 seasons, he led three girls’ University Interscholastic League champions at Ronald Reagan High School and three runner-up efforts at Winston Churchill HS including mentoring one national public school record holder and 14 individual and nine relay champions. His coaching expertise doesn’t end there, though. He also was a USA Swimming club coach, leading a semifinalist in the 2008 Olympic Trials while developing numerous US Open, US National, Junior National, European junior, and FINA World Youth championship qualifiers. Coach Jedow is still president of the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association and the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches group.

“Bringing Mark to McMurry is an absolute home run for the athletic department,” Dockery said. “Finding someone with such a deep background of success and knowledge in the sport is one thing, but he is extremely humble and understands the road ahead of building our programs into some of the best in NCAA Division III. He’s ready to roll up his sleeves and hit the ground running for the university in all facets.”

“I am honored and excited to join the staff at McMurry University as the head swimming & diving coach,” Coach Jedow said. I look forward to building upon the successes of the previous coaches at McMurry. I appreciate Mr. Dockery for allowing me to lead the men’s and women’s programs.”

“McMurry has a rich history of success in all of their athletic programs, and I am excited about the university’s future in swimming & diving,” he added. “The university’s proximity is within four hours of many major high school swimming & diving programs across the state which makes it an ideal location for collegiate scholar-athletes to further their swimming careers while receiving an outstanding education.”