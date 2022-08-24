FINIS Set of the Week: IM Not Kidding You

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is IM focused. Add up to 3 rounds of the main set depending on the level of difficulty desired.

300-600 Warmup

8 x 75 @ Rest 20 Rotating IM (1st: fly back breast, 2nd: back breast free, 3rd: breast free fly, 4th: free fly back)

Main Set 4 x 150’s fly, back, breast @ Rest 10

200 free all out

300 Warm Down

