Marie Wattel Declines Spot at World Championships for France

21-year old Marie Wattel, a member of 5 French Record holding relays, has opted to not race at December’s World Short Course Championships in Hangzhou, China. Instead, she’s going to take a break until January and begin training long course for what will probably be a spot on the French long course World Championship team next summer.
“I will not go to the world championships,” Wattel said after closing last weekend’s French Championships with a title in the 100 fly (56.92). “It is a decision taken with the coaches of the France team and also the doctor. It was considered more prudent not to go because it’s going to be a very tiring trip. It does not show in competition, but I’m far from doing the training that I did last year. I’m going to lift my feet (rest) a bit until January to start again on the long course season.”
The French Championships was just Wattel’s 2nd meet since the European Championships after the Interclubs a week earlier. Wattel’s lone win came in the 100 fly, where she swam a 56.92 – good for top 10 in the world so far this season.
Wattel’s French Championship Results:
- 50 free – 3rd (24.34)
- 100 free – 2nd (52.39)
- 50 fly – 2nd (25.68)
- 100 fly – 1st (56.92)
- 400 medley relay – 4th (25.20 fly split for Montpellier)
Wattel swam 2 individual events at this summer’s European Championships as well as 3 French relays. That includes leadoff legs in finals of the 400 free and 800 free relays.
Wattel’s European Championship Results:
- 100 free – 7th (54.52; 54.12 in semis)
- 100 fly – 10th (58.52; 58.47 in prelims)
- W. 400 free relay – 1st🥇(54.35 leadoff)
- W. 800 free relay – 4th (1;59.72 leadoff)
- W. 400 medley relay – 6th (58.54 fly leg)
