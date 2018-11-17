Beryl Gastaldello Wins 100 Back in Personal Best Time

2018 FRENCH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 15th-18th,2018
- Montpellier, France
- 25m (SCM)
The 3rd day of the 2018 French National Short Course Swimming Championships was the first so far that didn’t produce a French Record. It did, however, mark a first career short course national title for Beryl Gastaldello when she won the women’s 100 back in 57.69.
Gastaldello hasn’t raced at this meet in 5 years, and while she made note in post-race comments that she hasn’t yet qualified for Worlds, she said the time was ‘good’ but ‘not what she wanted.”
“For the moment I am not qualified, but it makes me happy to return to France. It’s been 5 years since I last raced at the French Short Course Championships,” she said on Saturday. “57.6 is good but it’s not what I wanted. It’s my best time but it’s been a long time since I’ve swum a 100m back in a short course pool. I know I can do better.”
Her best chance at qualifying, the 100 fly, comes on Sunday.
Her previous best time was a 1:01.41 done at this meet in 2013 before she left to attend college at Texas A&M in the United States.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Jeremy Stravius won the men’s 200 free in 1:43.28, beating-out Roman Fuchs (1:44.62), who is 10 years his junior. That’s Stravius’ 2nd win of the meet (100 IM) and is a rare personal best for him this week.
- Melanie Henique, after breaking the French 50 fly record on Friday, added a win in the 50 free in 24.03. She beat out a pair of French stars Charlotte Bonnet (24.16) and Marie Wattel (24.34). “I’m really happy, there are a lot of things going on,” Henique said after the swim. “We’ve been working on the body position and stroke technique, and it took me some time to assimilate and understand, but now it’s responding well. This is a good omen for the future…I wanted to win today really badly because it’s my first title in the 50 free, it’s really cool.”
- Fanny Deberghes won the women’s 200 breaststroke in 2:23.38, which is her first win of the meet. She faded a little on the last 50 meters, and Laura Paquit almost chased her down, but wound up two-tenths short in 2:23.58. Justine Delmas finished 6th in 2:29.29, which is a French Record for 14-year olds.
- Jean Dencausse won the men’s 100 breaststroke in another tight race, beating out Thibaut Capitaine 58.54-58.62. That was just shy of Dencausse’s lifetime best of 58.32, which was set back in 2014.
- Theo Berry won the men’s 400 IM in 4:12.14.
- Lara Grangeon won the women’s 200 fly in 2:07.69. She also took 2nd in the 800 free in 8:30.81, with Fantine Lesaffre winning in 8:21.89.
- Serguei Comte won the men’s 50 fly in 23.49.
