Beryl Gastaldello Wins 100 Back in Personal Best Time

2018 FRENCH NATIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 3rd day of the 2018 French National Short Course Swimming Championships was the first so far that didn’t produce a French Record. It did, however, mark a first career short course national title for Beryl Gastaldello when she won the women’s 100 back in 57.69.

Gastaldello hasn’t raced at this meet in 5 years, and while she made note in post-race comments that she hasn’t yet qualified for Worlds, she said the time was ‘good’ but ‘not what she wanted.”

“For the moment I am not qualified, but it makes me happy to return to France. It’s been 5 years since I last raced at the French Short Course Championships,” she said on Saturday. “57.6 is good but it’s not what I wanted. It’s my best time but it’s been a long time since I’ve swum a 100m back in a short course pool. I know I can do better.”

Her best chance at qualifying, the 100 fly, comes on Sunday.

Her previous best time was a 1:01.41 done at this meet in 2013 before she left to attend college at Texas A&M in the United States.

Other Day 3 Winners: