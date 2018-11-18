Duncan Scott Takes Home British Swimmer Of The Year Award

The most decorated Scottish athlete ever at a Commonwealth Games, Duncan Scott, has just been named ‘Swimmer of the Year’ by British Swimming. Beating out fellow nominees Ben Proud and Adam Peaty, 21-year-old Scott was voted as Swimmer of the Year for his massive 6 medals on the Gold Coast, including gold in the men’s 100m freestyle, as well as his 4-medal haul at the European Championships.
Scott’s University of Stirling coach Steve Tigg was also recognized as Swimming Coach of the Year, Tom Hamer earned Para Swimmer of the Year, while Tom Dean earned Emerging Athlete of the Year among the awards handed out tonight.
Dean made his first senior squad competing at this year’s European Championships where he competed in the 200m IM, 400m IM and earned gold as a member of the 4x200m freestyle relay.
Here from Scott, Hamer and Dean below and see the entire list of winners at the bottom of this post.
Duncan Scott – Swimmer of the Year
Tom Hamer – Para Swimmer of the Year
Tom Dean – Emerging Athlete of the Year
BRITISH SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Jack Laugher
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Swimming: Duncan Scott
Para-Swimming: Tom Hamer
Diving: Jack Laugher
Synchro: Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe
Water Polo (Female): Stephanie Whittaker
Water Polo (Male): Matthias Madden
EMERGING ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Swimming: Tom Dean
Para-Swimming: Toni Shaw
Diving: Lucas Thomson
COACH OF THE YEAR
Swimming: Steven Tigg
Para-Swimming: Jacquie Marshall
Diving: Alex Rochas
Water Polo: Nick Hume
Synchro: Paola Basso
