IU Invite Day 3 Finals: Live Recap

2018 IU INVITATIONAL

Thursday-Saturday, November 15-17th

Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center, Bloomington, IN

Short Course Yards

Live Results

The final session of the IU Invitational will include the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. Results from the distance session will also be included.

WOMEN’S 1650

Cassy Jernberg (IU) pulled away a little towards the end of the race, touching first in 16:02.31. Tamila Holub (NC State) finished 2nd (16:06.78), and Sophie Cattermole (Louisville) came in 3rd with a 16:09.49, touching out Emma Nordin (ASU – 16:09.78). Nordin dropped a massive best time, taking off 11 seconds from her previous best of 16:21.16, from last year’s Pac-12 Championship. Jernberg was only a second ahead of Holub at the 1000 mark, but gradually opened up a 4 second lead over the last 650 yards.

MEN’S 1650

Michael Brinegar (IU) dominated here, posting a 14:40.38 to win by 20 seconds. That time marks the fastest 1650 in the NCAA so far this season, and it comes in less than a second off the NCAA A cut of 14:39.58. He held 26 second 50 splits for the vast majority of the race, only floating up to 27s 8 times during the race. Eric Knowles (NC State) held off Mikey Calvillo (IU), finishing in 15:00.07 to Calvillo’s 15:01.15. That marks a personal best for Calvillo, whose previous best came in at 15:05.65.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

Emma Muzzy (NC State) ran away with the A final of the women’s 200 back, blasting a new personal best of 1:51.58 to spearhead a 1-2-3-4 finish for the Wolfpack. She out-split the field by over a second on both the first and second 100s (54.70/56.88). Mackenzie Glover (NC State) narrowly held off 2 of her teammates, posting a 1:54.44 to Kate Moore’s 1:54.47 and Elise Haan’s’s 1:54.52. Muzzy’s time comes in at 3rd nationally, behind Asia Seidt and Ali Galyer.

MEN’S 200 BACK

Coleman Stewart scared his personal best of 1:39.54, posting a 1:40.06 for the 3rd fastest time in the nation this season. Zachary Poti was out faster than Stewart, hitting the 100 mark in 48.54 to Stewart’s 49.06. Poti ended up in 2nd, tying his personal best of 1:40.48. Gabriel Fantoni (IU) came in 2nd with a season best of 1:42.32.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Mallory Comerford (Louisville) swam a 47.04, which would be the fastest time in the nation this year, if not for her season best of 46.96. She was in a very tight race with Ky-Lee Perry (NC State), hitting the 50 mark at 22.61 and 22.70 respectively. Comerford then opened up a more comfortable lead on the final 50, going a 24.43. Perry shaved another .04 seconds off her best time, which she swam this morning. Louisville had a total of 9 swimmers go under 50 seconds in the 100 today: Comerford, Arina Openysheva, Annette Schultz, Casey Fanz, Lainey Visscher, Dianna Dunn, Avery Braunecker, Katie Schorr, and Nastja Govejsek.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Zach Apple (IU) was off his #2 in the nation time from this morning, but still managed to get his hand on the wall first, tocuhing in 42.44. Jacob Molacek (NC State) was right behind him, touching in 44.50. Mohamed Samy (IU) came in 3rd, dropping a 42.61. Apple was out very fast, hitting the 50 mark in 20.17, half a second faster than Molacek. Justin Ress (NC State) came in 4th, touching in 42.74, and NC State freshman Nyls Korstanje dipped under 43 for the first time to come in 5th with a 42.95.

