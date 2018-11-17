2018 Ohio State Invitational: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

The closing session of the 2018 Ohio State Invitational will feature finals in the men’s and women’s 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly, along with the top seeded heats in the timed final of the 1650, and the 400 free relays to close things out.

This morning, Ella Eastin tied the top time in the country in the women’s 200 fly (1:53.65), and Ali Galyer put herself alone at the top of the nation in the women’s 200 back (1:51.29).

Those two races will be amongst the highlights tonight, as will the men’s 1650 where Notre Dame sophomore Zach Yeadon will aim for the NCAA-leading time of 15:07.94 after showing great form the last two weekends.

For a full recap of this morning's preliminaries click here.

Women’s 1650 Free Timed Final

Meet Record: 15:03.92, Katie Ledecky (STAN), 2016

Stanford junior Megan Byrnes won the women’s 1650 in a time of 15:55.57, going 1-2 with teammate Leah Stevens. Byrnes is a full ten seconds faster than she’s ever been at a mid-season invite, and becomes just the second woman to go sub-16:00 (coming into tonight) after Phoebe Hines went 15:41.35 at Art Adamson last night.

Stevens went 16:02.66 for the 3rd-fastest time in the country and three seconds faster than she was last year at the Art Adamson Invite, while Notre Dame sophomore Lindsay Stone took 3rd in a personal best time of 16:06.42, lowering her 16:07.66 from the 2018 ACC Championships. Stone also overtakes Haley Yelle (16:06.87) of Texas A&M for 4th in the nation.

Cassy Jernberg of Indiana went 16:02.31 at the IU Invite, bumping Stevens to 4th and Stone to 5th.

Men’s 1650 Free Timed Final

Meet Record: 14:39.05, Anton Ipsen (NCS), 2017

Notre Dame sophomore demolished the men’s 1650 field to win by almost 30 seconds in 14:39.60, his 3rd-fastest swim ever outside of the 2018 ACCs (14:34.6) and NCAAs (14:35.9). Last season at this meet he was 14:47.18. He also takes over the top time in the nation, edging what Michael Brinegar of Indiana just went in Bloomington (14:40.38). Yeadon missed the NCAA ‘A’ cut by just .04.

His teammate Sadler McKeen was less than two seconds off his lifetime best for 2nd in 15:07.94, matching what the top time in the NCAA coming into tonight was (Felipe Rizzo went it last night at the Art Adamson Invite).

Ohio State senior Nick Hogsed, who owns a best of 15:00.51 from the 2016 Pac-12s, was 3rd in 15:17.73.

Women’s 200 Back Final

Meet Record: 1:50.55, Courtney Bartholomew (VIRG), 2013

Kentucky junior Asia Seidt crushed a new meet record to win the women’s 200 back, finishing just a tenth off her lifetime best of 1:49.24 in 1:49.35 to register the top time in the country. She also gets under the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 1:50.50. Seidt swam her best time at last season’s NCAAs where she was the runner-up.

Stanford freshman Taylor Ruck swam her second consecutive best time to take 2nd in 1:51.83, edging Wildcat junior Ali Galyer (1:51.92). Galyer had been 1:51.25 this morning which stood as the top time in the NCAA before Seidt’s swim.

Cardinal junior Erin Voss took 4th in 1:52.79, her fastest swim ever at this point in the season, and freshman Lucie Nordmann had the 2nd-fastest swim of her career for 5th in 1:53.14. Those five, along with Notre Dame senior Alice Treuth (1:53.56), were all under what it took to get invited to NCAAs last season (1:53.64).

Men’s 200 Back Final

Meet Record: 1:40.32, Hennessey Stuart (NCS), 2017

Notre Dame junior Jack Montesi picked up the win in the men’s 200 back, clocking 1:43.74 to post his fastest swim ever at this point in the season, surpassing his 1:44.73 from last weekend’s College Challenge. His best time stands at 1:41.95 from the 2018 ACCs.

Kentucky senior Josh Swart was less than four-tenths off his PB for 2nd in 1:44.82, and Will Cumberland of Notre Dame took 3rd in 1:45.22. His fellow sophomore teammate Sadler McKeen was the top seed out of the heats in 1:45.04, but swam this race shortly after the 1650 and finished 10th (1:49.30).

Women’s 100 Free Final

Meet Record: 47.37, Simone Manuel (STAN), 2016

Yale senior Bella Hindley recorded a new best time to win the women’s 100 freestyle in 48.51, improving on her 48.64 from the 2017 Ivy Championships. She also snuck under the time it took to qualify for NCAAs last season (48.53).

Freshman Amalie Fackenthal took 2nd in 48.63, cracking 49 for the first time as a Cardinal, and Abbie Dolan of Notre Dame added 02 from the morning for 3rd in 48.83. Geena Freriks of Kentucky also broke 49 for 4th in 48.89.

