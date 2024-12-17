Luke Hobson on 1:38 200 Free: “I saw the world record and knew it was within reach”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luke Hobson became the first man to ever breach the 1:39-second barrier in the 200 Free SCM this weekend, blasting a 1:38.91 to lead off the 4×200 free relay. This broke the super-suited world record of 1:39.37 by Paul Biedermann from 2009. He lowered this mark further in the individual 200 free final, clocking a 1:38.61 to take the gold.