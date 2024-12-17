Luke Hobson on 1:38 200 Free: “I saw the world record and knew it was within reach”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Complete final results (PDF)
Luke Hobson became the first man to ever breach the 1:39-second barrier in the 200 Free SCM this weekend, blasting a 1:38.91 to lead off the 4×200 free relay. This broke the super-suited world record of 1:39.37 by Paul Biedermann from 2009. He lowered this mark further in the individual 200 free final, clocking a 1:38.61 to take the gold.
I think he’s turning 45 next year
Wouldn’t that be breaching the 1:39 barrier?
1:43.50