Luke Hobson on 1:38 200 Free: “I saw the world record and knew it was within reach”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Luke Hobson became the first man to ever breach the 1:39-second barrier in the 200 Free SCM this weekend, blasting a 1:38.91 to lead off the 4×200 free relay. This broke the super-suited world record of 1:39.37 by Paul Biedermann from 2009. He lowered this mark further in the individual 200 free final, clocking a 1:38.61 to take the gold.

Cracked
31 minutes ago

I think he’s turning 45 next year

JimSwim22
55 minutes ago

Wouldn’t that be breaching the 1:39 barrier?

RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

1:43.50

