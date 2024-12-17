Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rockville-Montgomery 10 & Under Boys swim past NAG 200 Free Relay mark

2024 Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational 

At the 2024 RMSC Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational, the host team Rockville-Montgomery’s 10 and under Boys broke the National Age Group Record in the 200 Free Relay this weekend. The RMSC Quartet of Jason Xu, Alexander Romero-Zermeno, Wes Begin and Marcus Li dipped under the previous NAG record of 1:47.92, set in 2014 by fellow Potomac Valley club the FISH, by posting a time of 1:47.71.

Split Comparison

FISH – 2014 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 2024
Johnny Bradshaw – 25.42 Jason Xu 26.90
JT Ewing 27.26 Alexander Romero-Zermeno 27.10
Nick Arndt 28.08 Wes Begin 27.33
Liam Redman 27.16 Marcus Li 26.38
1:47.92 1:47.71

The most notable aspect of this relay is the strong performance of the final three legs, with each swimmer posting faster times than those on the previous record-setting relay. As for the FISH’s 2014 relay team, their legacy continues at the collegiate level: Johnny Bradshaw is now a senior at Emory, JT Ewing a redshirt junior at NC State, and Nick Arndt competes for Boston College.

The Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC) also had several record-breaking swims from their senior athletes. Leading the way was 17-year-old Andrea Dworak, who set three new meet records. Dworak claimed the 100 freestyle title with a time of 49.86, breaking the previous record of 50.36. In the 200 freestyle, she set another meet record with a time of 1:46.78, narrowly missing her personal best of 1:46.72. Dworak completed her record-breaking streak with a 1:56.80 performance in the 200 backstroke, surpassing the previous record of 1:57.64 set by her teammate, Livia Venditti, in 2023. 

Adding to RMSC’s achievements, 16-year-old Angela Kadoorie set a new meet record in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.75, improving upon her previous best of 2:14.69. Maria Webb, another standout for RMSC, continued her dominance in the 200 butterfly. The 17-year-old lowered her own meet record from 2023, improving from 1:59.87 to 1:59.59.

On the men’s side, 14-year-old Henry Rossman from the FISH set a meet record in the 500 free with a time of 4:37.19.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!