Rockville-Montgomery 10 & Under Boys swim past NAG 200 Free Relay mark

2024 Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational

December 12-15, 2024

Germantown Indoor Swim Center

At the 2024 RMSC Riley Eaton Holiday Invitational, the host team Rockville-Montgomery’s 10 and under Boys broke the National Age Group Record in the 200 Free Relay this weekend. The RMSC Quartet of Jason Xu, Alexander Romero-Zermeno, Wes Begin and Marcus Li dipped under the previous NAG record of 1:47.92, set in 2014 by fellow Potomac Valley club the FISH, by posting a time of 1:47.71.

Split Comparison

FISH – 2014 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club – 2024 Johnny Bradshaw Jason Xu 26.90 JT Ewing Alexander Romero-Zermeno 27.10 Nick Arndt 28.08 Wes Begin 27.33 Liam Redman 27.16 Marcus Li 26.38 1:47.92 1:47.71

The most notable aspect of this relay is the strong performance of the final three legs, with each swimmer posting faster times than those on the previous record-setting relay. As for the FISH’s 2014 relay team, their legacy continues at the collegiate level: Johnny Bradshaw is now a senior at Emory, JT Ewing a redshirt junior at NC State, and Nick Arndt competes for Boston College.

The Rockville Montgomery Swim Club (RMSC) also had several record-breaking swims from their senior athletes. Leading the way was 17-year-old Andrea Dworak, who set three new meet records. Dworak claimed the 100 freestyle title with a time of 49.86, breaking the previous record of 50.36. In the 200 freestyle, she set another meet record with a time of 1:46.78, narrowly missing her personal best of 1:46.72. Dworak completed her record-breaking streak with a 1:56.80 performance in the 200 backstroke, surpassing the previous record of 1:57.64 set by her teammate, Livia Venditti, in 2023.

Adding to RMSC’s achievements, 16-year-old Angela Kadoorie set a new meet record in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.75, improving upon her previous best of 2:14.69. Maria Webb, another standout for RMSC, continued her dominance in the 200 butterfly. The 17-year-old lowered her own meet record from 2023, improving from 1:59.87 to 1:59.59.

On the men’s side, 14-year-old Henry Rossman from the FISH set a meet record in the 500 free with a time of 4:37.19.