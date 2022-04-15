Lucinda McRoberts Named Executive Director of USA Swimming Foundation

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Swimming, the National Governing Body of swimming in the United States, today announced Lucinda McRoberts as Executive Director of the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming.

“I am tremendously grateful for this opportunity to work with some of the sport’s biggest supporters,” McRoberts said. “The USA Swimming Foundation already has a phenomenal board of directors and supporting staff, and I will do my best to facilitate their continued success. There is no more important work in swimming than the Foundation’s mission of saving lives, building champions, and impacting communities.”

As the Executive Director of the USA Swimming Foundation, McRoberts will manage the growing Foundation staff, as well as work in conjunction with the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors and a Trustee Council to advance the Foundation’s mission as they march towards the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. In addition to providing learn-to-swim grants to programs across the country, the USA Swimming Foundation supports the U.S. National Team and development efforts aimed at strengthening and diversifying the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services.

McRoberts assumes the role in addition to her post as USA Swimming’s Chief Administrative Officer where she oversees the Business Affairs Unit, which includes Legal, Human Resources, and Government Relations. In 2019, she was recognized among Sports Business Journal’s ninth annual class of Game Changers which featured 40 women in senior leadership roles across sports business. McRoberts has also recently taken on a leadership role in the Aquatics Coalition, an organization comprised of learn-to-swim programs, health and rehabilitation groups as well as competitive aquatics organizations dedicated to best practices and a safe return to the water during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“[The Executive Director position] is an opportunity for Lucinda to expand her leadership responsibilities and provide an even greater reach externally to our community, our constituents and our stakeholders,” USA Swimming President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Hinchey III said.“ She is someone who is in the highest levels of executive boardrooms all the time. As our Chief Administrative Officer and leader of our government and international relations, it makes great sense that she also helps us reach out with the mission of the USA Swimming Foundation.”

McRoberts joined USA Swimming in December 2014 in the newly-created position of Chief Counsel & Director of Legal Affairs and became Secretary & General Counsel in January 2016.

She is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Michigan Law School.