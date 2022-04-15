MPSF Swimming & Diving All-Academic Teams Announced

Courtesy: MPSF
Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Executive Director, Foti Mellis, has announced the All-Academic MPSF Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 mens and women’s swimming & diving season. The following student-athletes have been nominated for this award by their institutions based on the following criteria:
1. 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average.
2. Student-Athlete must be at least a sophomore academically.
3. Student-Athlete must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received.
4. Student-Athlete must have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition in the season for which the award is received.
2022 MPSF Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Academic Team (PDF)
2022 MPSF Men’s Swimming & Diving All-Academic Team (PDF)
UC San Diego Leads With 34 Recognized
Courtesy: UC San Diego Athletics
LA JOLLA, Calif. – The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference released their All-Academic list of for 2021-22 swim and dive season. 34 scholar-athletes from UC San Diego were recognized.
To be recognized, the Tritons were required to have a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average, be at least a sophomore academically with one full year at the institution and have competed in 50 percent of the team’s contests.
Out of the nine schools represented on the list, UC San Diego had the most scholar-athletes recognized.
Women Swim and Dive:
Juli Arzave
Aneta Wyzga
Francesca Falzon Young
Gabi Icheva
Olivia Parks
Jasmyn Cheng
Sophie Francis
Ciara Franke
Mackenzie Lee
Brittney Miles
Madison Mitchell
Josette Odgers
Katja Pavicevic
Isabella Perez
Jordan Phillips
Miranda Renner
Tina Reuter
Sarah Umeda
Ellie Whitney
Men Swim and Dive:
Spencer Daily
Yuma Dugas
Josh He
Tyler James
Justin Morsch
Luke Pusateri
Zack Reuter
Cade Brower
Justin Culetu
Nate Cunnan
Jonathan Holmberg
Hayden Johnson
Ivan Kurakin
Grant Reeves
Mitchell Stoddard