MPSF Swimming & Diving All-Academic Teams Announced

Courtesy: MPSF

Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Executive Director, Foti Mellis, has announced the All-Academic MPSF Scholar-Athletes for the 2021-22 mens and women’s swimming & diving season. The following student-athletes have been nominated for this award by their institutions based on the following criteria:

1. 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average.

2. Student-Athlete must be at least a sophomore academically.

3. Student-Athlete must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received.

4. Student-Athlete must have competed in at least 50 percent of the team’s competition in the season for which the award is received.

2022 MPSF Women’s Swimming & Diving All-Academic Team (PDF)

2022 MPSF Men’s Swimming & Diving All-Academic Team (PDF)

UC San Diego Leads With 34 Recognized

Courtesy: UC San Diego Athletics

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference released their All-Academic list of for 2021-22 swim and dive season. 34 scholar-athletes from UC San Diego were recognized.

To be recognized, the Tritons were required to have a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average, be at least a sophomore academically with one full year at the institution and have competed in 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Out of the nine schools represented on the list, UC San Diego had the most scholar-athletes recognized.

Women Swim and Dive:

Juli Arzave

Aneta Wyzga

Francesca Falzon Young

Gabi Icheva

Olivia Parks

Jasmyn Cheng

Sophie Francis

Ciara Franke

Mackenzie Lee

Brittney Miles

Madison Mitchell

Josette Odgers

Katja Pavicevic

Isabella Perez

Jordan Phillips

Miranda Renner

Tina Reuter

Sarah Umeda

Ellie Whitney