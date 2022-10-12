LSU Adds Hong Kong National Record Holder Chloe Cheng

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

LSU has added a valuable asset this season with Hong Kong national record holder Chloe Cheng recently joining the roster in Baton Rouge. She represented Hong Kong in last year’s Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi as well as at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

Cheng comes to Baton Rouge from Marymount Secondary School in Hong Kong. Reportedly, she chose LSU in order to follow Rick Bishop, who was named head coach in 2021. Bishop has coached Hong Kong’s national team in the past.

Cheng currently holds four Hong Kong national records. In long course (LCM), she is the 400 IM record holder (4:48.58) and part of the record-holding mixed 4×100 freestyle relay. In short course meters (SCM), she holds the 200 IM (2:10.90) and 4×200 freestyle relay national records.

Best Times LCM:

200 IM – 2:15.30

400 IM – 4:48.58

100 free – 56.75

200 free – 2:01.22

400 free – 4:20.37

Best Times SCM:

200 IM – 2:10.90

400 IM – 4:42.45

100 free – 56.00

200 free – 1:58.80

400 free – 4:15.12

Best Times Converted to SCY:

200 IM – 1:58.28

400 IM – 4:14.70

100 free – 50.29

200 free – 1:47.02

500 free – 4:51.71

In 2022, LSU finished 8th out of 12 teams at the SEC Championships, and 32nd at NCAAs. At NCAAs, Cheng’s best times would have placed her 48th in the 200 IM, 38th in the 400 IM, and 48th in the 200 free.

The LSU opened their highly-anticipated season on Sept. 23rd, with a meet against Vanderbilt and Tulane Green. Cheng swam the 200 free (1:51.93) and 500 free (5:03.26), placing second in each.

This year’s squad has added some impressive names, including Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil, who previously trained under Bishop at Michigan. Other additions include USC transfer Jade Hannah and Canadian Olympic trials finalist Ella Varga.

Returners for the purple and gold include Jenna Bridges, the current school record holder in the 500 free, and Katarina Milutinovich.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.